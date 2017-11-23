The Dallas Mavericks may have the worst record in the Western Conference but they can never be faulted for their effort on a nightly basis.

They showed their fighting spirit as they secured a dramatic 95-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Wednesday night.

They needed a stroke of luck to come away from FedEx Forum with a win but because of their 4-15 record, the struggling Mavs will take a victory any way it comes.

It looked like they were heading for a 16th defeat of the campaign when the Grizzlies' JaMychal Green tipped the ball home with just 0.3 seconds on the clock to give his team a 94-92 lead.

Time was against the Mavericks and it seemed almost impossible that they would be able to get a shot up but Harrison Barnes produced a miracle.

The small forward somehow managed to bank in a three at the buzzer. The ball was barely in his hands from the inbound pass before hoisting up a 30-foot shot that incredibly found its way into the hoop.

"The biggest thing on my mind was to just give it a chance, throw it at the rim," Barnes said after the game, via ESPN.

"You know you're not going to be able to get your feet set and get under it or do any jabs. You literally are just doing a heave to the basket trying to just get it to the rim."

Barnes admitted he didn't call glass and also didn't get a good look at his winning basket.

"I didn't actually see I had made it," he said. "I was kind of backing up and (Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks) had a hand in my face. I saw J.J. (Barea) running over. I was hoping he wasn't running at me if it was a loss."

The former Golden State Warriors star led Dallas with 22 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter as they thwarted a late Memphis comeback.

Despite the Mavs' woes this season, Barnes is having another solid individual campaign so far. He's currently averaging a career-high 19.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Texas-based franchise.

Since joining last year, he has made strides as the team's go-to scorer and will gain more confidence after his clutch bucket in Memphis.

The Mavericks haven't had much to smile about so far this year but they will be able to savour this moment and knowing that they have one of the most promising stars in the league today.