That Chelsea fans have forgotten about Diego Costa tells you all you need to know about how well Alvaro Morata has settled in at Stamford Bridge following his summer arrival from Real Madrid.

The jury was firmly out over the Spanish striker at the start of the campaign - and some people were, quite ridiculously, even writing him off after he missed a penalty against Arsenal in the Community Shield back in August.

But 16 games and nine goals later, Morata has silenced his doubters.

The 25-year-old has already scored some big goals for the Blues including the equaliser against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano back in September and the winner against Manchester United earlier this month.

Romelu Lukaku was Antonio Conte’s first-choice replacement for Costa in the summer, according to multiple reports at the time, but Chelsea’s manager must now be more than happy to have landed Morata instead.

Chelsea now have a proper number nine who could, all going well, still be the club’s main striker in six or seven years time. Like Costa, he’s a reliable goalscorer. But unlike his compatriot, he doesn’t constantly attract headlines for the wrong reasons on the pitch.

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-CHELSEA

Club claim they've signed Morata

Morata must have wondered what was happening when he logged on to Instagram this week and spotted a badly Photoshopped image of himself holding up another team’s shirt.

The shirt in question belongs to the Fuetnerbahce Sports Society - a football team connected to the University of Alicante.

For some reason, per Spanish newspaper AS, Fuetnerbahce parody themselves on Turkish giants Fenerbahce - as you can probably tell from their name.

Nope, we’ve no idea why, either.

Anyway, they tagged Morata on the Instagram photo and claimed that he’d signed for their club on a five-year deal.

Morata comes back with funny reply

With 125 followers, they probably didn’t think Morata would reply to their post. But he did.

And to be fair to him, he saw the funny side.

Morata replied: "Thank you guys, it was my dream since I was little.”

p1bvkl91mg18vrn6r1tao11ss4qd9.jpg

Michy Batshuayi might have some competition. It seems there’s a new banter king at the Bridge.

Chelsea v Arsenal - The FA Community Shield

Alvaro Morata
Diego Costa
Football
Chelsea

