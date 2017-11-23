Boxing

Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury posts funny response after Ricky Hatton poked fun at his weight on Twitter

Published

At different point this year, Tyson Fury has been on the verge of a comeback, training for a comeback, retiring and then starting the process all over again.

Now, it finally looks as though the Gypsy King has got his head on straight and all signs point towards him getting back in ring shape.

First of all, though, the 29-year-old needs to get his boxing license back.

Fury was forced to vacate his titles and lost his license in October of 2016 due to a pending investigation on anti-doping and medical issues.

Robert Smith, the BBBofC general secretary, has now confirmed to Sky Sports that Fury's hearing will finally resume in December.

He explained: "The reason why this has taken so long, so I have been led to believe, is because Mr Fury's legal team could not agree a date for the recommencement of the hearing. They obviously now have, and the hearing will recommence."

Fury has posted several pictures and videos of himself back in training ahead of his 2018 comeback and today he was pictured alongside light-welterweight legend Ricky Hatton.

Both men had their tops off and they have been on the end of jokes regarding their weight in the past, but Hatton, now a trainer, is sporting a slimmer physique than usual.

Of course, the Hitman took the opportunity to take a sly dig at his pal on Twitter. However, his original post, that he has since deleted, originally poked fun at just Fury, but he put up another caption that included both of their conditions.

Fury, who had only posted an image hours earlier showing himself in peak condition, replied to Hatton with a tongue-in-cheek response.

While a lot of British boxing fans would salivate over a bout between Fury and IBO, IBF & WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, chances are Fury will have to prove himself in another bout first.

He recently suggested that veteran Shannon Briggs would be the first man he intends to face while Tony Bellew has also caught his attention in light of David Haye's withdrawal from their second fight.

If Fury's hearing goes well in December, all of the talk will actually mean something. Until then, as entertaining as he is, we will all have to wait.

