In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Golden Tate.

The Rock reacts to winning a bet against Lions' Golden Tate

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate performed the People's Elbow as a touchdown celebration in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, he has been in communication with the man that created the legendary wrestling move, The Rock.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoyed watching the wideout take advantage of the NFL's new post-touchdown rules, saying at the time: "Heart stoppin’, elbow droppin’.. @ShowtimeTate brings the dangerously exposed elbow to the pigskin today."

It seems as though recently, however, the relationship between the Lions star and the WWE icon has gone to the next level, as the two had a little bet against one another about their former college football teams.

The two placed a fun wager on the Miami-Notre Dame game from November 11. If Miami won, Tate would have to wear The Rock's #94 jersey from his playing days at the college, while if Notre Dame won, the People's Champion would have to rock the receiver's #23 jersey from his time at the college.

The Hurricanes ended up thrashing the Fighting Irish 41-8 in the game, meaning Tate had to wear The Rock's jersey from his time at Miami, and sure enough, he did.

Tate wore the jersey while doing media duties prior to the Lions' Week 12 game, and The Rock recognized the wide receiver for following through on his bet promise.

You would have thought it would end there, but The People's Champion couldn't help to rub in Miami's win further.

He said: "Yup, @ShowtimeTate finally knows what it feels like to wear the colors of a champion. (despite the fact he’s a Super Bowl Champ, Pro Bowler and unanimous All American at Notre Dame). I just love talking s**t after a winning a fun bet 😂🙌🏾"

Tate will be hoping to help the Lions win later today on Thanksgiving when they play against their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, in what should be a very entertaining game for families to enjoy while eating their turkey dinner. The Rock will most likely be watching to see if the wide receiver decides to copy any more of his moves from his time in the WWE.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY Presents Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic-Con on Saturda,, October 28, 2017

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Calvin Johnson
Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford

Trending Stories

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again