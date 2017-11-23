Ever since Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate performed the People's Elbow as a touchdown celebration in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, he has been in communication with the man that created the legendary wrestling move, The Rock.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoyed watching the wideout take advantage of the NFL's new post-touchdown rules, saying at the time: "Heart stoppin’, elbow droppin’.. @ShowtimeTate brings the dangerously exposed elbow to the pigskin today."

It seems as though recently, however, the relationship between the Lions star and the WWE icon has gone to the next level, as the two had a little bet against one another about their former college football teams.

The two placed a fun wager on the Miami-Notre Dame game from November 11. If Miami won, Tate would have to wear The Rock's #94 jersey from his playing days at the college, while if Notre Dame won, the People's Champion would have to rock the receiver's #23 jersey from his time at the college.

The Hurricanes ended up thrashing the Fighting Irish 41-8 in the game, meaning Tate had to wear The Rock's jersey from his time at Miami, and sure enough, he did.

Tate wore the jersey while doing media duties prior to the Lions' Week 12 game, and The Rock recognized the wide receiver for following through on his bet promise.

You would have thought it would end there, but The People's Champion couldn't help to rub in Miami's win further.

He said: "Yup, @ShowtimeTate finally knows what it feels like to wear the colors of a champion. (despite the fact he’s a Super Bowl Champ, Pro Bowler and unanimous All American at Notre Dame). I just love talking s**t after a winning a fun bet 😂🙌🏾"

Tate will be hoping to help the Lions win later today on Thanksgiving when they play against their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, in what should be a very entertaining game for families to enjoy while eating their turkey dinner. The Rock will most likely be watching to see if the wide receiver decides to copy any more of his moves from his time in the WWE.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms