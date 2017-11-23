The New England Patriots play against their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, in their Week 12 game this weekend, and as usual, Bill Belichick is being very meticulous in what he says in his press conferences in order not to give away his gameplan.

The Patriots probably don't have that complicated of a gameplan for the Dolphins, as Adam Gase's team is the league's 30th-ranked in offense, while New England is ranked 2nd in offense. It should be an easy win for them so long as everything goes according to plan.

However, despite the fact Miami has one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, their quarterbacks, Jay Cutler and Matt Moore, are receiving a lot of unexpected praise by Belichick. Either quarterback could be facing the Patriots this week, depending on the injury status of Cutler.

Belichick said Wednesday when asked the difference between facing Jay Cutler and Matt Moore, according to The Score: "Well, the Dolphins have very good depth at quarterback. Both players are outstanding players. They can throw the ball well, they're smart, they can handle the different looks that coach (Adam) Gase gives them to make the defense declare what they're in and then attack it."

Cutler's status for Sunday's game is still a mystery as he's currently still sidelined with a concussion he picked up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. Moore played the rest of that game when Cutler was ruled out, but he couldn't stop the loss from happening.

Just having Cutler and Moore at quarterback might be a problem for some teams, but Belichick thinks the Dolphins are in a great situation at the position as he believes they have two guys that can produce for the team.

"So, I think they have a very good and healthy quarterback situation. They have two guys that can come in and play at a high level and move the ball and score points for their team. So, it's a good position the Dolphins put themselves in."

This is the same Cutler and Moore that everyone else has been watching that has only managed to throw for over 2,200 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, as well as only earning the team four wins over 10 games played.

Whoever starts at quarterback for the Dolphins this weekend against the Patriots, whether its Cutler or Moore, they need to start producing quickly on the field, otherwise the team will find itself ruled out of the playoffs this season.

Belichick and the Patriots, on the other hand, need to win this game just as badly in order to keep up the chase on the Pittsburgh Steelers at the top of the AFC in hopes of earning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs should they qualify.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms