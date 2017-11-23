Ryback on why he thinks WWE just let go of a ton of talent

The WWE recently laid off a ton of notable names from their roster, and a lot of fans were upset about it.

Earlier this year names such as Darren Young, Emma, and Summer Rae. Young was the first openly gay WWE Superstar in the company's history, Emma had a decent run through both NXT and the main roster, and Summer Rae made several appearances on Total Divas in addition to aligning herself with the likes of Rusev and Fandango as a valet.

Each of the three Superstars listed has a great deal of talent behind them, and the WWE certainly could have found something significant for them to on WWE TV, but unfortunately the company made the decision to let them go.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently took to his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, to discuss the recent releases in the WWE and gave his thoughts on why the company may have made the decision to release each of those particular stars (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Darren Young, I have known for a long, long time, and he loves professional wrestling," he said. "That was the one for me--being a former Nexus, we all came in together, and I just know how much he loves wrestling, so that one really affected me.

"I know he's had a couple of injuries, everyone gets injured up there, but he could have contributed much more had he been allowed to.

"He had done a lot of PR work for them and was always grateful for everything he had, and he was the kind of guy that didn't get a lot of TV opportunities.

"He was a guy that 'came out' years ago, and I applaud him for doing it. It never affected anything," Ryback said. "Some people thought it may have saved his job, but I don't know how that would or wouldn't save his job.

"There have been gay people in wrestling for years, but he's been a hard worker.

"In my opinion, I thought he was going to become a Trainer for WWE because he seemed to like that aspect of the business and helping people; and not to say he can't because I'm sure there will be opportunities for him down the road, but I don't know what was going on, I'm not there.

"With Summer Rae I'm not sure what the deal was. She hadn't been on television for a while," he said.

"I always got along great with Summer Rae, I'm not there but I don't know what the situation was with that, but I'm sure she will be fine. She had other things going on besides wrestling.

"With Emma, I know a lot of people thought it was weird because she had a competitive match with Asuka at the pay per view and on Raw," he said.

"I'm sure she's had good matches on live events as well, but she just wasn't used on TV in a good fashion; not to say, apparently with Emma supposedly with social media---if you do stuff out of the company guidelines and when you Tweet things about not being used the right way, or about your booking or creative, things like that when you don't do yourself any favors, just go talk to them if you are not tweeting."

