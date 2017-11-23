Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton brilliantly responded to Sebastian Vettel's attempt to troll him

Mercedes ace and this year’s Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton took the opportunity to rub salt into the wounds of beaten title rival Sebastian Vettel by trolling him at the press conference before the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Hamilton, who is leading the F1 table with nine wins and 345 points, has already clinched the driver's championship, the fourth of his career.

And many of the questions directed to the Mercedes star asked him to reflect on various stages of the season.

Hamilton was able to get everyone laughing with his response to being asked about his favourite overtake.

As you can see below, initially the Brit struggled to recall any particular move which left him impressed.

Which invited Vettel to cheekily quip: “You [Hamilton] didn’t have that many [overtakes].” 

However, Hamilton wasn't prepared to let his rival have the last laugh and chirped up with an equally cheeky response: “I passed you a couple of times.”

Notice Vettel strategically went to take a sip of water while everyone laughed. He had no comeback to that one!

Earlier on, Vettel graciously accepted Hamilton deserved to win the title and admitted the Brit's greater consistency proved the difference.

"Lewis probably made fewer mistakes and the best man won in the end," said Vettel. "It was toe to toe for most of the season but not for the most important part of the season.”

The German went on to claim Ferrari are already gearing up for next season with both short and long term planning.

He continued: "The team is ready and fired up.

"We have good projects in the pipeline. Some will take time, some will be quite soon.” 

On the other hand, Hamilton also agreed his rivals was extremely competitive for most of the year, team Ferrari couldn’t cope up with the pressure when it mattered most.

"We were more consistent but Ferrari had a very, very good season,” Hamilton added. “They had a fantastic car. When the pressure was on, they buckled at the end."

