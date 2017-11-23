Rusev has a great reaction to Shane McMahon being rated equal to him in WWE 2K18

Rusev was not too happy about the superstar ratings in WWE 2K18.

Lana signed with WWE in June of 2013 and was sent to their developmental branch NXT. Rusev, on the other hand, signed with WWE in September of 2010 and was assigned to WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental territory in Tampa, Florida, where he adopted the ring name Alexander Rusev.

She debuted on the October 23, 2013, episode of NXT, under the ring name Lana, scouting Alexander Rusev. The following month, WWE put her as Rusev’s manager on television. They had a short run while in the developmental brand.

Lana made her main roster debut on the January 31 episode of SmackDown where she and Rusev in the following weeks appeared in a series of self-promotional videos and speeches. Fast forward to May of that year; they made their television debut. WWE has kept both Rusev and Lana strong on television. Rusev would end up winning the United States Title while with her.

Fast forward, WWE did a breakup angle after Lana quit on Rusev’s behalf during an I Quit Match with John Cena at the Payback PPV event in 2015. There was a brief storyline where Lana was aligned with Dolph Ziggler against Rusev.

In October of that year, TMZ reported that Lana had gotten engaged to Rusev, which Lana confirmed. This led to Lana making her return to WWE TV as a villainess and by Rusev’s side. WWE then took her off of TV until February of 2016 where she was pushed as a singles star.

Lana faced off with Brie Bella in a tag team match on the WrestleMania 32 pre-show. This would be Lana's in-ring debut. After this match, WWE once again put her with Rusev until they were drafted to SmackDown Live earlier this year. There is a trend here. When Lana and Rusev are together, they have success, but when separated, not so much.

A video of Rusev reacting to WWE stars’ ratings in WWE 2K18 was posted on Sporf’s Facebook page. As seen below, the Smackdown star was none too pleased to know Shane McMahon is equal to his.

He says that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is one of the only accurate ones at a 74, because “he sucks.” When he finds out that Shane McMahon is also an 84, he says “He wrestles once a year?” and when the host says he jumps off Hell in a Cell, quips, “Oh, so he does stunts.”

He tries to guess at which stars are rated higher or lower than his rating of 84. You can watch the video here.

