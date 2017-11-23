WWE

Becky Lynch.

Reason why Becky Lynch was attacked by NXT superstars on WWE SmackDown

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We now know why WWE officials decided to write Becky Lynch off television.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, NXT superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their main roster debut. The NXT stars attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area.

She began training as a professional wrestler under Finn Balor and Paul Tracey in June 2002 then made her debut five months later. Before signing with the WWE, she wrestled regularly for the France-based Queens of Chaos promotion, where she won the World Queens of Chaos Championship in 2006.

She also wrestled for England's One Pro Wrestling, Germany's German Stampede Wrestling, and SuperGirls Wrestling promotion (an offshoot of Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling).

Lynch signed with the WWE in 2013.Following her arrival on the main roster in July 2015, she became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion at Backlash in September 2016.

The reason for the attack on SmackDown Live was done in order to write her off Smackdown Live for the next several weeks as she will be appearing in the new movie: The Marine 6: Close Quarters.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be featured in the movie. As of this writing, it’s unclear what her role will be just yet.

The movie begins filming on Monday, which means Becky will be off television from now on. The Miz also lost the Intercontinental Title this week on Raw and was written off television with a post-match powerbomb by the Shield.

This could also explain why Lynch was eliminated first from the Survivor Series elimination match. With the build towards Clash of Champions starting this week, it’s safe to assume that Becky will be off the PPV (pay-per-view) event. Her return date is unknown at this time.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event.

What are your thoughts on what are you thoughts about the angle that wrote Lynch off of television and her being featured in this upcoming film? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Vince McMahon
WWE

Trending Stories

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again