Reason why Becky Lynch was attacked by NXT superstars on WWE SmackDown

We now know why WWE officials decided to write Becky Lynch off television.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, NXT superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their main roster debut. The NXT stars attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area.

She began training as a professional wrestler under Finn Balor and Paul Tracey in June 2002 then made her debut five months later. Before signing with the WWE, she wrestled regularly for the France-based Queens of Chaos promotion, where she won the World Queens of Chaos Championship in 2006.

She also wrestled for England's One Pro Wrestling, Germany's German Stampede Wrestling, and SuperGirls Wrestling promotion (an offshoot of Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling).

Lynch signed with the WWE in 2013.Following her arrival on the main roster in July 2015, she became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion at Backlash in September 2016.

The reason for the attack on SmackDown Live was done in order to write her off Smackdown Live for the next several weeks as she will be appearing in the new movie: The Marine 6: Close Quarters.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be featured in the movie. As of this writing, it’s unclear what her role will be just yet.

The movie begins filming on Monday, which means Becky will be off television from now on. The Miz also lost the Intercontinental Title this week on Raw and was written off television with a post-match powerbomb by the Shield.

This could also explain why Lynch was eliminated first from the Survivor Series elimination match. With the build towards Clash of Champions starting this week, it’s safe to assume that Becky will be off the PPV (pay-per-view) event. Her return date is unknown at this time.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event.

What are your thoughts on what are you thoughts about the angle that wrote Lynch off of television and her being featured in this upcoming film? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms