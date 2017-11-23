The current rumored card for WWE Clash Of Champions

The rumored card for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV (pay-per-view) event has been released.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event.

Only one match for the upcoming event has been officially announced, which is AJ Styles defending the WWE Title against Jinder Mahal.

If you recall, WWE originally announced that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar would face then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series. Instead of that happening, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon changed his mind and inserted Styles.

Styles beat Mahal on two weeks ago on SmackDown Live to win the title. WWE then announced that Styles would face Mahal on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center but that match got pushed back to Clash of Champions.

WWE built hype around Styles vs. Mahal 2 with the idea being that AJ is coming off of a grueling match with Lesnar at Survivor Series and is likely not at 100%.

It appears that WWE is setting up a SmackDown Tag Team Title match that would see The Usos defend their titles against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

Some of the top matches also expected to be announced for the event include Baron Corbin defending the United States Title against Bobby Roode, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and The New Day vs. Rusev and Aiden English.

Here is the rumored card for the upcoming event:

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

United States Title Match: Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode

Tag Team Match: Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Tag Team Match: The New Day vs. Rusev and Aiden English

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Charlotte, Natalya, and Naomi vs. Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

What are your thoughts on these matches rumored for the upcoming event? Is this a good or bad card? How much are you interested in seeing this show?

