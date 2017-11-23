Ken Shamrock doesn't understand why WWE won't bring him back

The Royal Rumble is approaching rather quickly, and the WWE always loves to bring back former stars for an appearance in the 30-Man Battle Royal main event.

Names such as Diamond Dallas Page, Diesel, JBL, and so many more have returned in attempt to solidify their spot in the main event of WrestleMania, but someone who hasn't had that opportunity is former WWE Intercontinental Champion and UFC star Ken Shamrock. Shamrock recently spoke to Wrestledelphia Radio with Mark Whited to discuss this issue.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the Royal Rumble, Shamrock said that he doubts that's a possibility. After seeing stars such as The Rock and Kurt Angle come back for runs in the WWE - he can't understand why he hasn't been contacted yet.

It seems as though Shamrock believes that he held the same star power as Angle, Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin during his run with the company in the Attitude Era (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I doubt it. I've been saying this for years. I'm not understanding that with everybody that I've seen come back - Kurt Angle, The Rock - how isn't Ken Shamrock there?

"If anybody makes sense in coming back and doing something with those guys coming back, there is no other better person than myself."

Shamrock is also a notable name in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), as a former UFC Superfight Champion and UFC Hall Of Famer. He also gave his thoughts on former WWE Champion CM Punk's current MMA run:

"I thought [CM Punk] took more of a risk than myself, Brock [Lesnar], or anybody else. His background isn't in wrestling, as far as amateur.

"His background isn't in mixed martial arts. His background is just in pro wrestling.

"So for him to go from pro wrestling, which he was a superstar in, into the MMA world - where he didn't have any kind of background with submissions or grappling - and going into [UFC], that was a big risk...

"...I thought he did a great job and applaud him for what he did."

What are your thoughts on Shamrock not understanding why WWE won't bring him back for another run? Is a Shamrock return something you'd be interested in seeing as a WWE fan? Or is he perhaps not a big enough name to get fans excited about him coming back? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

