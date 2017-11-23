Football

Frank Lampard..

When Frank Lampard was forced to take 3 penalties in a row v West Ham in 2009

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Frank Lampard could more than sympathise with Cesc Fabregas when he was forced to retake his penalty against Qarabag on Wednesday night.

The Chelsea midfielder had the opportunity to put the Blues out of sight in Azerbaijan when Willian won a second penalty late on.

Fabregas stepped up to the plate, stuttering and scoring to the goalkeeper's left, only to be denied by the referee's whistle upon encroachment into the penalty area. It begs the classic footballing question - do you shoot the same side again or change your mind?

In this case, Fabregas stayed true to the original formula and once again defied Ibrahim Sehic to propel Antonio Conte's men into a 3-0 lead that would later be added to by Willian.

The truth is that goalkeepers wandering too far from their goal line and inactive players entering the penalty area too early are common occurrences but it seems UEFA were taking a tough stance this week.

Wissam Ben Yedder was also forced to take his penalty twice against Liverpool during Sevilla's dramatic 3-3 comeback at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. 

The French striker - unlike Fabregas - decided to change sides but was still able to find the net.

The reoccurrence of retaken penalties led Gary Lineker to bring up the conversation during BT Sport's Champions League coverage and he asked whether the panel had ever experienced a similar scenario.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Steven Gerrard shook his head and funnily enough, Rio Ferdinand hadn't but Frank Lampard recalled a remarkable incident against West Ham in 2009 where he was forced to take three penalties in a row.

Lampard thundered the first penalty past Rob Green, strutting over to the away end to celebrate only for West Ham fans to delight in Mike Dean's awarding of a retake for encroachment.

See what happened next, below:

So the England midfielder mixed it up second time around with the same result. Dean was staying remarkably true to the laws of the game, though, and wanted another.

For the sake of the crowd's sanity, there was no encroachment third time around and Lampard scored to Green's left hand side to finally level the score at 1-1.

It's worth noting the remarkable mental strength of Lampard who did have offers from the likes of Didier Drogba to mix up the penalty taker.

Chelsea's Frank Lampard celebrates after

However, the 39-year-old could rely on his sheer ability from 12 yards to ensure there were no mistakes at Upton Park.

Do you think Frank Lampard is the Premier League's greatest ever midfielder? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Frank Lampard
Football

Trending Stories

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again