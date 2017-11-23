WWE

Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy on when he'll return from injury

Earlier last month former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was forced to undergo a second surgery on his shoulder that would rule him out for the next several months.

Initially it was believed that Hardy's recovery would keep him out so long that he'd miss WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. The estimated timetable initially given for the 40-year-old Hardy's return was somewhere between six and nine months. According to Hardy himself, however, he will be ready in time for "The Show Of Shows."

Hardy recently attended a WrestleMania party in New Orleans last week, where he was wearing a sling to support his injured shoulder. During the appearance Hardy claimed that he will, in fact, be ready to go in time for WrestleMania.

If this is true it will be a huge boost to the show as he is one of the most over talents in the history of WWE. He made his shocking return to the company alongside his brother, Matt, at WrestleMania 33 last year where they captured the RAW Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match.

During a Six Pack Challenge match on Monday Night RAW to determine a No. 1-contender for The Miz's then-Intercontinental Championship in October. Hardy did not win the match, but he did suffer a bad shoulder injury.

Hardy had this to say after suffering from the injured shoulder:

"Once they get in there, they'll figure out more about what they have to repair. But for sure, the rotator cuff has to be repaired, and then they'll look at the labrum when they get in there."

For now, Hardy will have to ride the sidelines while his brother Matt embarks on a singles run on RAW. He is currently locked into a feud with Elias and has been continuously teasing the return of his "Broken" character.

What are your thoughts on Hardy saying that he'll be back in time for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans next year? Do you think that Hardy will be healthy in time for "The Show Of Shows?" And how would Hardy be used at Mania if he is able to be back in time? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

