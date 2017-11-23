Everyone in the heavyweight division wants a bit of Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker, the other three big names, are all after the 2012 Olympic champion.

He draws in the biggest crowds and is the face of the division at the moment.

Joshua's phenomenal professional record currently stands at 20-0 after defeating Carlos Takam in Cardiff during his last bout.

However, his figures will certainly be put to the test in 2018 as he could face at least two of Parker, Wilder and Fury.

The latter is probably the most unlikely to happen due to the Gypsy King's suspect fitness, but the other two are a huge possibility.

AJ SAYS WHO HE FEELS WILL BE THE TOUGHEST TEST

So, out of the three, who does he feel has the best chance of ruining his perfect record?

Well, it's his British compatriot Fury and Joshua gives a pretty hilarious reason why in an interview with ESPN.

"He's [Fury] just awkward, tall and I think he's a bit of a nut-job to be honest with you," said Joshua.

"I think he's just got a bit of a screw loose. Any man with a screw loose, they just have a little something that you can't put your finger on. So with Fury it would be tricky to figure him out."

No one is going to deny that Fury clearly does have a bit of a screw loose.

AJ EXPLAINS HOW HE'LL DEFEAT ALL THREE

"Wilder, I'd knock Wilder out, it would take a bit of time but I'd definitely knock him out," said Joshua.

"Parker would take a bit more of a pasting but I'd get to him. Wilder, I'd knock him out with one shot. Not like I'd go in there and bang but when I catch Wilder, I'd definitely knock him out.

"And Fury would be a real breakdown job, a real gruesome type fight. Kind of like that Klitchko fight -- I'll go to hellfire and back to get the win."

So there you have it, the words we were all eager to hear from Joshua's mouth.

Clearly, he is keen to fight all three and if he emerges with a trio of victories, his legendary status in the sport will have been sealed.

