In just over a month's time, the January transfer window will open and Arsenal face the daunting prospect of losing Alexis Sanchez AND Mesut Ozil.

Both players' contracts expire next summer and it would appear neither are interested in penning new deals at the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez is reportedly hell bent on joining Manchester City, while Ozil has been linked with a surprise move to Barcelona.

Nacho Monreal claims Arsenal's players expect them to stay beyond January, but even that will spark concern given they both become free agents at the end of the season.

"The feeling is that they will continue," Monreal told IBTimes UK, per the Evening Standard. "At no time have we talked about the possibility of them leaving. Not at all.

"They are committed to the group and we will see what happens. I can't say much about it. It does not depend on me. The situation is clear.

"They are two vital players for Arsenal. They are two players who end their contracts at the end of the season. If the club want them to stay beyond December they will follow.

"I do not know the club's intentions. It is other people who are the ones who have to make a decision."

Arsenal fans are desperate for Sanchez and Ozil to sign new contracts following last weekend's storming performance against Tottenham in the north London derby.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-TOTTENHAM

Sanchez and Ozil recorded a goal and assist respectively in the 2-0 win and showed exactly why they're so important to the Gunners.

It's German playmaker Ozil that's most likely to stay but according to Spanish outlet AS, he's been in contact with Barcelona about a possible January move.

Barca are reportedly weighing up a £17 million bid for the World Cup winner and AS claim he's told the Blaugrana that he wants €370,000-per-week wages if he joins.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-SWANSEA

Wow. Ozil's demands are very steep and given Barcelona's financial resources have been drained by Lionel Messi's new £500,000-per-week deal, they probably can't afford him.

Wages look set to play a huge role in the 29-year-old's future given he also wants £290,000-per-week to stay at Arsenal.

Should Arsenal agree to Ozil's demands, he could re-sign, but if Barcelona are prepared to stump up €370,000-per-week, the Germany international probably won't hesitate to leave.

It's a sad reality that money has become such a decisive factor when it comes to world-class players deciding who they want to play for.

