The 2018 FIFA World Cup draw is scheduled to take place on December 1 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

All 32 nations were confirmed during the most recent international break, with Italy's elimination by Sweden the biggest shock.

The Italians haven't missed a World Cup since 1958 but were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Sweden in a dramatic two-legged play-off meeting.

USA, Holland, Ghana and Chile are the other notable absentees, who may take part in a World Cup rejects competition in the summer.

The 2018 group stage rehearsal draw took place today and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was on hand to reveal some of the results.

England failed to qualify from the 2014 World Cup 'Group of Death', losing to Italy and Uruguay and drawing with Costa Rica in Brazil.

The 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will be in pot two alongside Spain, Uruguay, Colombia, Croatia, Mexico, Peru and Switzerland.

A regular on BBC and BT Sport, Lineker will host next Friday's draw alongside Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya.

Diego Maradona will represent Argentina and all eight World Cup-winning nations will send a representative who won the trophy to assist in the draw.

The other draw assistants are Gordon Banks (who won the 1966 tournament with England), Laurent Blanc (France, 1998), Cafu (Brazil, 2002), Fabio Cannavaro (Italy, 2006), Diego Forlan (representing 1930 and 1950 champions Uruguay), Carles Puyol (Spain, 2010) and Nikita Simonyan, who is participating on behalf of 2018 hosts Russia.

Lineker reveals who was drawn with England

England fans would definitely be OK with drawing Belgium, Senegal and Japan.

The pressure will definitely be on Southgate whoever they draw - although expectations among England fans appears to be lower than ever.

England's official Twitter account responded

Lineker reveals the group of death

Obviously this is completely meaningless but fans were nonetheless interested in the results of the rehearsal draw.

Fans from all over the world will be tuned in next Friday for the real thing.

