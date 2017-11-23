UFC

UFC 219 doesn't look like the most appealing pay-per-view for UFC to end the year on, but at least the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship between the current champion Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.

However, reports have emerged today stating UFC tried to add another title fight to the card, but they failed in their attempt. At the moment, the only title fight on the entire card is the one mentioned above between Cyborg and Holm.

According to Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov was offered a bout with Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship.

Cormier said: "So I walk into the gym today and @khabib_nurmagomedov walks up and says the @Ufc is wanting to make me vs @tonyfergusonxt for dec 30. Then he tells me that tony is saying no to the fight. Come on Tony, that ain’t gangsta bruh. Take the fight man!!!!"

Nurmagomedov is currently scheduled to face Edson Barboza at UFC 219, and Cormier has said he would have pulled out of that fight in favor of having a title bout with Ferguson if they were able to make it happen.

The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion said: "He was gonna be pulled from that fight to fight Tony. In the Kevin Lee buildup they were very adamant about the fight being for the real title. Well time to defend it. #DefendorVacate that’s what he saying now right?"

Khabib added clarity to the situation, saying: "To be clear I was offered to fight @TonyFergusonXT on December 30th and I accepted the fight but my focus is barboza."

It's certainly possible that the UFC could confirm Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson for UFC 219 in a few days, but don't bet your house on it. Being the interim lightweight champion, Ferguson is pretty much next in line for a fight against Conor McGregor, which is a much more lucrative fight in all meanings of the word.

Unless UFC is able to cough up the cash for Ferguson to defend the interim title on this night against Nurmagomedov, it's unlikely that this fight is going to happen.

