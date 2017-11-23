You'd be hard pressed to find a Manchester United supporter that isn't behind Jose Mourinho right now.

The Special One certainly hasn't enjoyed a perfect journey at Old Trafford and the Red Devils' chances of hunting down their city rivals in the Premier League look slim, but it seems he's achieved more than David Moyes and Louis van Gaal combined already.

Mourinho has spent big - improving the United squad in a number of areas and procured no less than three trophies in his opening season at the world's biggest club.

And while you can't exactly have many complaints with the Portuguese's achievements this season, the negative football creeping in at United remains something of an elephant in the room.

The arrival of Paul Pogba may offer a quick solution to the problem but the visit to Anfield, two games against Benfica and home match with Tottenham weren't exactly spoilt with attacking football.

If the results continue to arrive then any complains will prove minimal and it's nothing like the blunt football of Van Gaal, yet it serves to contradict the heritage of offensive play at Old Trafford.

During the golden years of Sir Alex Ferguson, the likes of Ryan Giggs, Andy Cole and Paul Scholes would rush forward as part of an attacking force that harvested league titles like they were going out of fashion.

One man who knows that era very well is Eric Cantona and the legendary Frenchman sympathises with a great number of United fans in his verdict on Mourinho.

Speaking to FullTimeDEVILS, he concluded: "United always play in a good way, to enjoy the game. Even in Sir Matt Busby's time, it was the philosophy of the club, a creative game with passing and movement.

"Also winning things is very important. Mourinho will win a lot of things with United. But me, I prefer more fancy and creative [manner of playing]. It is why I loved playing for United.



"I love Mourinho. It is just I prefer it if it is more offensive because it is United.



"It is like Barcelona. If Barcelona played in a defensive way, nobody would understand. At United, that philosophy is very strong and now it is a bit difficult to understand.



"But I think Mourinho will win things with them."

Canton is bang on the money here and it asks an important question of United fans - attractive football or success by any means? It's certainly a debate but we all know Mourinho's answer.

