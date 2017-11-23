Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has hit at Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo over a certain aspect of his behaviour in the garage.

The duo have been battling it out this season as they look to finish as high as possible in the Formula One drivers’ standings.

Verstappen recently signed a contract which ties him to Red Bull until 2020 but there is plenty of speculation surrounding Ricciardo's future.

The 28-year-old Australian has one year remaining on his contract and is reportedly courting interest from Ferrari.

Verstappen and Ricciardo have a very friendly relationship, but it isn’t always a walk in the park according to the young Dutchman.

When asked about what influence Ricciardo has had on the 20 year-old in Thursday's press conference, he responded:

“Really bad,” Verstappen said.

“He keeps farting! It smells so bad in our hospitality all the time.”

Despite the unwanted flatulence, Verstappen was quick to note that the two get on very well, despite their competitive rivalry behind the wheel.

“He’s a great guy. On track we always try to beat each other, but off track we can have a great laugh.

“We respect each other and to be honest, I’ve never really experienced something like that in racing, to have such a good teammate, to really have fun with.

“I hope we can be teammates for a long time.

There have been longstanding rumours that one or both men are set to leave Red Bull, Ricciardo the likelier of the two with the team set to put their faith in the fortunes of the younger Verstappen, but for now the two are forming a very friendly partnership, one that the Dutchman believes will benefit them in the event that both challenge for the F1 title in 2018.

When asked if their friendship could withstand such pressure, Verstappen said: “I think so because we respect each other.”

"When you are fighting for a world championship you will have a bit more tension on the track but at the end of the day you always come back to where you respect each other.

"You have to accept if one guy is faster than the other, that's what we can do.

"Also when somebody has a good race, we can say 'well done' and 'you deserved that', I think that's really important."

With just one race left in the 2017 F1 Championship - the Abu Dhabi grand prix on Sunday - Ricciardo and Verstappen sit in fourth and sixth position respectively.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms