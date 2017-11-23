Last Saturday was a nightmare for Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino's men made the short trip to the Emirates last Saturday to contest the north London derby, and were the favourites to get the better of their bitter rivals.

However, proceedings did not go as planned.

First half goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez gave the home side a 2-0 lead at the interval, and they would hold on to clinch a vital victory.

It was a morale sapping loss for Tottenham, who now find themselves a worrying 11 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

ROSE'S OUTBURST MADE SATURDAY EVEN WORSE

And Pochettino's misery was compounded when Danny Rose revealed after the game that he was 'fuming' after being dropped to the bench v Arsenal.

The Englishman, who had only just got back from a long term injury, admitted he was fuming, but played down talks of a bust up with his manager.

Rose said: "There was no argument, no bust-up. I was fuming, yes, but it should be obvious any player should be unhappy that they're not involved in the biggest game of the season.

"There was no falling out or bust-up. I trained on Saturday and it looked like the right decision from the manager."

POCHETTINO CLAIMS HE WAS HAPPY WITH ROSE'S BEHAVIOUR

Most managers would be unhappy with one of their players expressing their fury to the media, especially after such a crucial loss, but the Tottenham boss actually claimed he was happy with Rose's behaviour.

The former Southampton manager stated that he welcomed the England defenders reaction as it showed his desire to play for the club.

Pochettino told Sky Sports: "It's not easy when you take decisions about the starting eleven, the players not involved in the squad, not playing regularly, they are not happy, but that is normal.

"I'm happy, his performance is good. Nothing to complain about his behaviour.

"He never showed that feeling to me. That is why I was surprised.

"The day before we had a conversation and he never showed me that he was angry. Of course disappointed, but I understand that after he was angry.

"I like when the player feels that emotion because it means they're interested in helping the team and they want to play.

"In front of me he was never upset or angry, he never showed that behaviour, he was normal."

