Francis Coquelin.

Arsenal fans destroy Francis Coquelin for what he did in first 10 minutes vs Koln

Francis Coquelin's Arsenal career has well and truly come to a standstill.

It was only a few years ago that the Frenchman burst on to the scene and became indispensable to the Gunners, but now he can hardly get a look in.

Most of his appearances this season have come in the Europa League, with Arsene Wenger favouring the midfield duo of Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in the Premier League.

But when he does play in Europe, Coquelin often gets criticised by Arsenal fans for giving the ball away too easily and poor performances on the whole.

And that was once again the case on Thursday night against Koln.

Arsenal only needed a point in Germany to guarantee finishing top of their group, having won four out of four so far, and they were probably pretty confident of doing so.

Koln are currently rock bottom of the Bundesliga and even at home, they shouldn't have been a match for Arsenal.

But a frustrating first half for Wenger's men saw the game go into half-time at 0-0, with Coquelin producing another shocker.

The 26-year-old was awful in the opening 10 minutes in particular, during which he dribbled the ball out of play not once, but twice. Check out the two incidents below.

COQUELIN DRIBBLES OUT OF PLAY...

AND AGAIN...

Not what you'd expect from an Arsenal player earning upwards of £50,000-per-week.

Coquelin dribbling the ball out of play twice in 10 minutes infuriated Arsenal fans, who couldn't believe what they were watching. Here's how they reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

Francis Coquelin
Premier League
Arsene Wenger
Football
Europa League
