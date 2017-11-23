Football

Arsenal fans are angry with Arsene Wenger about Reiss Nelson vs Koln

FC Koln 1-0 Arsenal - where do you begin?

Arsenal may have guaranteed top spot in Group H on Thursday night, but they only did so because of results around them after losing to the Bundesliga's bottom side.

Arsene Wenger fielded a typically weakened XI at the RheinEnergieStadion under the assumption his second-string players would be able to do a job.

Olivier Giroud, Francis Coquelin and Mathieu Debuchy all started for the Gunners in a team that featured 11 news players to last weekend's 2-0 win against Tottenham.

And if truth be told, they struggled in Germany.

Despite dominating possession and attempting 16 shots at goal, Arsenal created very few golden opportunities and made a number of mistakes of their own.

Coquelin was particularly poor in central midfield, with the Frenchman dribbling the ball out of play not once, but twice in the opening 10 minutes.

Jack Wilshere didn't have a much better game, while Giroud cut a frustrated figured as he was starved of decent balls from out wide.

One man who probably deserved to start and would have injected some much-needed pace into Arsenal's team was Reiss Nelson, who was dropped for Calum Chambers.

Chambers had a decent game, but when Nelson was introduced in the 67th-minute he was a real threat to Koln's defence.

The 17-year-old's best moment came late on, when he superbly dribbled past three players before shooting at goal, which was saved.

Arsenal fans are very excited by Nelson and his mazy dribble into the Koln box had them all asking the same question: why does Wenger keep playing him at right wing-back?

NELSON IS NOT A RIGHT WING-BACK...

Nelson is a forward by trade, yet whenever Wenger plays him in the Europa League, he starts him in a defensive role.

He's exactly what Arsenal needed going forward against Koln and now Gooners are demanding that Wenger starts playing him in his proper position.

