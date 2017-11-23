Arsenal were on a high after their 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham on the weekend, but they came crashing down to earth tonight whilst in Europa league action.

Arsene Wenger again selected a weakened side against FC Koln, with Alex Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette just three of a host of first team players that did not feature.

But despite fielding a second string side, Wenger's men were still expected to cruise past their German opponents.

However, it ended up being a frustrating night for the north Londoners.

Arsenal put in a poor performance as they failed to break down the home side, and ended up losing 1-0 in Germany, courtesy of Sehrou Guirassy's winner from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

KOLN HAVE BEEN STRUGGLING

Koln enjoyed a successful campaign last year, as they eventually finished their Bundesliga campaign in 5th place; enough for a Europa league spot.

However, they have suffered a dramatic turn in fortunes from last year.

The German side are still win-less in the league, having lost ten times and drawn twice in their opening twelve league games.

Unsurprisingly they sit rock bottom of the Bundesliga, meaning their win against Arsenal was one of just a few achievements in what has been a dismal season.

GARY LINEKER DESTROYS ARSENAL

So, given Koln's struggles, Arsenal were expected to emerge victorious from the tie, even with an under strength side.

And following their shock defeat, Gary Lineker was quick to mock the English side on Twitter, doing so with a quite horrendous joke.

You can view Lineker's post here:

That's not one of his best. Nevertheless, the post still attracted over 2,000 re-tweets and 5,000 favourites.

ARSENAL FANS WERE NOT HAPPY WITH LINEKER

Understandably, the majority of Arsenal fans did not take Lineker's comment well, with most targeting the former England forward for his ties to Tottenham.

You can read some reaction to his tweet from angry Arsenal fans below:

ARSENAL STILL GO THROUGH AS GROUP WINNERS

Luckily for Arsenal, this embarrassing defeat in Germany did not cost them a place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, as results elsewhere meant they qualified as Group H winners with a game to spare.

