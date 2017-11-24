Football

What Jamie Carragher hilariously retweeted after Everton 1-5 Atlanta

Everton's embarrassing season plunged into humiliating on Thursday night when they lost 5-1 at home to Atlanta in the Europa League.

Despite fielding a relatively strong starting line-up that featured Wayne Rooney, Ashley Williams and Michael Keane, David Unsworth's side suffered their fourth defeat in Europe.

It means they remain rock bottom of Group E with one point to their name, 15 goals conceded and a woeful goal difference of -11.

Everton had nothing to play for heading into the game but considering it was at Goodison Park, the players would have hoped to give their fans something to cheer about.

But they didn't and speaking afterwards, Wayne Rooney described losing 5-1 at home as "very disappointing and upsetting".

"There's nothing riding on the game but it's our pride," the 32-year-old said. "It's not nice to lose games in the manner in which we lost it.

"It's very disappointing and upsetting. We wanted to win the game and we haven't and that was a hurtful defeat for us."

Everton's players must regroup and prepare for Sunday's trip to Southampton, but in the meantime, they're sure to get a lot of stick from Liverpool fans.

Liverpool copped a lot of abuse on Tuesday for throwing away a 3-0 lead against Sevilla in the Champions League to draw 3-3, but now the tables have turned.

And one person who definitely enjoyed Everton's heavy defeat was Jamie Carragher, who took to Twitter immediately after.

But rather than tweet something sarcastic to rub it in, Carragher cheekily retweeted a video posted by an Everton supporter on Tuesday laughing at Liverpool's away fans on TV.

Karma is a beautiful thing. Carragher clearly felt retweeting the video was the best way of getting revenge for Everton fans mocking his former club.

Questions are now being asked of how much longer Unsworth will survive as caretaker manager at Goodison Park, though Rooney believes he's made a positive impact.

"Obviously there has been a change of manager and it's been a positive change," he added. "I believe in terms of performances - obviously tonight aside - and you can see that on the pitch.

"We have to keep trying to pick up points in the Premier League and move up the table.

"Since David has come in, there has been a great atmosphere amongst the players, some positive results and the players are enjoying day-to-day training.

"The board have got a decision to make and I'm sure they're working on it."

