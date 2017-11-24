Tony Bellew and David Haye were set to clash for the second time on December 17, but now that the latter has had surgery on his right bicep it has been postponed.

It's a shame for a former world heavyweight champion like Haye who has now developed a reputation for pulling out of fights and at 37-years-old, surely doesn't have that many years of big fights left.

As for Bellew, the Bomber made his debut at heavyweight in his first clash with Haye and he shocked the bookmakers by finishing the Hayemaker in the eleventh round.

The Liverpool-born fighter is 34 himself and has stated before he is only interested in the biggest fights possible at this stage in his career.

So, what will he do now that the Haye fight is off? His promoter Eddie Hearn says he probably won't fight until 2018 now.

“The only fighter we have any real interest in, who Tony wants to fight at this stage, Joseph Parker, for example,” said Hearn to IFL TV. “Joseph Parker is not a guy in reserve to come in as a stand-in and wait for a call 3 weeks out.

"It won’t happen. Dillian Whyte is not a guy Tony is interested in. His biggest goal is to get the biggest fights possible for the remainder of his career. He has 1 or 2 fights left in his career,” said Hearn.

Hearn's obsession with trying to get Whyte a big fight aside, the Matchroom Boxing king has named three men that Bellew would be interested in fighting.

”They want to fight Haye. Parker is definitely an option,” said Hearn about Bellew. ”Fury is calling him out. Can Dillian Whye be an option? Maybe. He’s certainly not on Tony’s radar. He just wants the biggest fights out there for him, and that was David Haye.

"Whether that’s still Haye, Tyson Fury or Parker, is there to be discussed. That’s a fight that is being discussed for the spring anyway, Bellew-Parker,” said Hearn.

Of course, Parker's camp are looking at facing Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight title unification fight next year and chances are, AJ will face him first. Or, if a deal can be reached with Deonay Wilder, perhaps Bellew will face Parker first.

Either way, Bellew's only one fight removed from being a cruiserweight champion and the idea of facing a huge heavyweight like Fury might not be a good one.

