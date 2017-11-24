At this moment in time, the three best players in the Premier League are Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah.

The trio have been immense so far, with the latter two up there among the best wingers in world football right now.

They will come face-to-face on Saturday evening as Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield, a game which is sure to be a feast of football.

Hazard and Salah arrive in phenomenal goal scoring form, with both scoring a brace in their last Premier League game.

On Champions League duty, the Belgian also notched a goal in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Qarabag, while Liverpool's Egyptian star actually failed to net in the 3-3 draw with Sevilla.

The two were once teammates at Chelsea and Hazard has been speaking about how he feels Salah needed to leave the Blues.

WHAT HAZARD WILL ASK SALAH ON SATURDAY

And, the former Lille man has been so impressed with him at Liverpool that he will actually ask him for his shirt after the game.

“I watched him when he played for Roma – one of my friends from the national team, Radja Nainggolan, is also there – and he did very well," he said.

"Now he is still at the top. And then even with his country he did well to reach the World Cup. At Liverpool he is still doing well, so I think we need to be careful with him. I want to ask him for his shirt, for sure, on Saturday.”

Always nice to see such a show of respect between two truly brilliant players.

HAZARD EXPLAINS HIS CHELSEA DEPARTURE

Hazard was fully in support of Salah at the time he left for Fiorentina on loan, before completing a permanent switch to Roma.

“His feeling was good,” he said. “When you are not playing at a club you need to go. You need a chance and he took his chance at Fiorentina, so he did everything that you have to do when you are not playing. If I was not playing, I’d want to go.

"That’s normal because of all the players want to play. With him he did well and I am just happy for him.”

Hazard also says that the presence of himself, Willian and Oscar meant it was difficult for Salah at Stamford Bridge.

Looking back now, most Chelsea fans would kill to have the Egyptian instead of the much-criticised Willian, with Oscar now playing in China.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms