Football

-.

What Eden Hazard has planned for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool take on Chelsea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At this moment in time, the three best players in the Premier League are Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah.

The trio have been immense so far, with the latter two up there among the best wingers in world football right now.

They will come face-to-face on Saturday evening as Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield, a game which is sure to be a feast of football.

Hazard and Salah arrive in phenomenal goal scoring form, with both scoring a brace in their last Premier League game.

On Champions League duty, the Belgian also notched a goal in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Qarabag, while Liverpool's Egyptian star actually failed to net in the 3-3 draw with Sevilla.

The two were once teammates at Chelsea and Hazard has been speaking about how he feels Salah needed to leave the Blues.

WHAT HAZARD WILL ASK SALAH ON SATURDAY

And, the former Lille man has been so impressed with him at Liverpool that he will actually ask him for his shirt after the game.

“I watched him when he played for Roma – one of my friends from the national team, Radja Nainggolan, is also there – and he did very well," he said.

Sevilla FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League

"Now he is still at the top. And then even with his country he did well to reach the World Cup. At Liverpool he is still doing well, so I think we need to be careful with him. I want to ask him for his shirt, for sure, on Saturday.”

Always nice to see such a show of respect between two truly brilliant players.

HAZARD EXPLAINS HIS CHELSEA DEPARTURE

Hazard was fully in support of Salah at the time he left for Fiorentina on loan, before completing a permanent switch to Roma.

Qarabag FK v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League

“His feeling was good,” he said. “When you are not playing at a club you need to go. You need a chance and he took his chance at Fiorentina, so he did everything that you have to do when you are not playing. If I was not playing, I’d want to go.

"That’s normal because of all the players want to play. With him he did well and I am just happy for him.”

Hazard also says that the presence of himself, Willian and Oscar meant it was difficult for Salah at Stamford Bridge.

Looking back now, most Chelsea fans would kill to have the Egyptian instead of the much-criticised Willian, with Oscar now playing in China.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Eden Hazard
Kevin De Bruyne
Premier League
Mohamed Salah
Willian
Football
Willian

Trending Stories

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

PSG tweet the perfect reply after Eric Cantona calls them a 'small club'

PSG tweet the perfect reply after Eric Cantona calls them a 'small club'

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again