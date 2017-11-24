Liverpool's players must still be wondering how they managed to let slip a 3-0 lead against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Victory for the Reds would have meant they sailed through to the last 16 as group winners, but now they have a job to do in the final game against Spartak Moscow.

Beat the Russian side at Anfield and Liverpool will finish top; draw and they risk being leapfrogged by Sevilla, who travel to winless Maribor.

But if they lose, they face being eliminated from the Champions League altogether and forced to regret not seeing out victory against Sevilla.

Jurgen Klopp could hardly believe what he saw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and said afterwards that surrendering a 3-0 lead felt like defeat.

He said: "It feels like we lost the game, they feel like they won, but they didn't. That's our business, that's our life.

"Before the game if you tell me it's a draw I say OK, we are sitting in first place it is not the worst thing. But after the first half we want to win."

Mohamed Salah cut a particularly frustrated player on the pitch in the second half and was eventually replaced by Klopp for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 87th minute.

Footage has now emerged of the Egyptian on the bench as Sevilla equalised, but what's interesting is his reaction compared to Daniel Sturridge's.

In the video below, Salah angrily throws his arms in the air, whereas Sturridge just keeps staring before eventually putting his hands on his face.

It almost looks like Sturridge forces a reaction after realising the cameras are on him. Check it out.

SALAH AND STURRIDGE'S REACTION

Make of that what you will, but considering Salah has played pretty much every game this season and Sturridge has barely featured, it's hardly surprising he doesn't look as bothered.

The 28-year-old has only started four Premier League games and played just 65 minutes of Champions League football in what has been a frustrating couple of months.

A January move away from Liverpool is now on the cards, with the Daily Mail reporting that Sturridge is demanding he's found a new club.

