Samoa captain Chris Vui insists that he and his side never wanted any handouts from England after they voted not to donate part of their match fee to their opponents on Saturday.

The idea, which initially gained widespread support after England prop Mark Vunipola suggested giving part of their £22,000 individual fees to the Samoans, who will earn just £650 for the game at Twickenham, was eventually rejected by the rest of the England squad, something which Vui suggests is a good thing.

There were concerns that such a donation could have inflamed a delicate standoff between The Samoan Rugby Union and World Rugby, as well as potentially damaging the integrity of the fixture, something which tighthead prop Dan Cole forewarned.

The Samoan Prime Minister and the chairman of the Samoan Rugby Union have both declared that the Union is bankrupt and that a fundraising campaign is in place in order to generate funds for the Samoan players.

Despite the worrying financial situation though, Vui, a second-row who plays for Bristol at club level, is adamant that he and his fellow Samoans aren’t looking for pity or charity.

“It’s important we don’t get that (donations) because we are here to play rugby. We don’t want the Dan Coles to have to help,” he said, via The Telegraph.

“I think they (England) care. We are solely here to play rugby. It’s not their problem to have to give us money. It’s not their fault at all.

“They get a good pay package and that’s a reward for England rugby players. We play rugby and we are two different organisations. There is a big gap but hopefully that gap between pay packets will even out in the future.”

Looking ahead to the fixture, the skipper is looking to put financial issues behind him for the time being and insists that Saturday’s match will be a chance to bring some pride back to the shirt.

“Against England, one of the best teams in the world, it will be huge to get a good performance,” Vui said. “It is a chance to bring pride back to that blue jersey.

“We will try be physical. We will just play our own game and play rugby a bit Samoan style. They are a really structured team and in the last few games they have scored off set piece. It would be good if we can disrupt their set piece and kill the speed of their rucks.”

