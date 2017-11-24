Rugby Union

.

Samoa captain Chris Vui reacts to England players not donating their match fees

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Samoa captain Chris Vui insists that he and his side never wanted any handouts from England after they voted not to donate part of their match fee to their opponents on Saturday.

The idea, which initially gained widespread support after England prop Mark Vunipola suggested giving part of their £22,000 individual fees to the Samoans, who will earn just £650 for the game at Twickenham, was eventually rejected by the rest of the England squad, something which Vui suggests is a good thing.

There were concerns that such a donation could have inflamed a delicate standoff between The Samoan Rugby Union and World Rugby, as well as potentially damaging the integrity of the fixture, something which tighthead prop Dan Cole forewarned.

The Samoan Prime Minister and the chairman of the Samoan Rugby Union have both declared that the Union is bankrupt and that a fundraising campaign is in place in order to generate funds for the Samoan players.

Despite the worrying financial situation though, Vui, a second-row who plays for Bristol at club level, is adamant that he and his fellow Samoans aren’t looking for pity or charity.

“It’s important we don’t get that (donations) because we are here to play rugby. We don’t want the Dan Coles to have to help,” he said, via The Telegraph.

“I think they (England) care. We are solely here to play rugby. It’s not their problem to have to give us money. It’s not their fault at all.

“They get a good pay package and that’s a reward for England rugby players. We play rugby and we are two different organisations. There is a big gap but hopefully that gap between pay packets will even out in the future.”

RUGBYU-SCO-SAM

Looking ahead to the fixture, the skipper is looking to put financial issues behind him for the time being and insists that Saturday’s match will be a chance to bring some pride back to the shirt.

“Against England, one of the best teams in the world, it will be huge to get a good performance,” Vui said. “It is a chance to bring pride back to that blue jersey.

“We will try be physical. We will just play our own game and play rugby a bit Samoan style. They are a really structured team and in the last few games they have scored off set piece. It would be good if we can disrupt their set piece and kill the speed of their rucks.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Rugby
Owen Farrell
Dylan Hartley
Rugby Union

Trending Stories

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

PSG tweet the perfect reply after Eric Cantona calls them a 'small club'

PSG tweet the perfect reply after Eric Cantona calls them a 'small club'

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again