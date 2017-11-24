For the Arsenal fans that travelled to Cologne on Thursday, it wasn't a good night.

With a 100 per cent record in the group after four games, boss Arsene Wenger decided to give youth a chance in Germany as they faced a Koln side that hasn't won a single match in the Bundesliga this season.

The Gunners would come away with a 1-0 loss after the little-used Mathieu Debuchy was adjudged to have fouled Sehrou Guirassy in the area and the Koln man picked himself up to convert from 12 yards.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly to some fans, Wenger didn't think it should have been a penalty at all.

"We had a lot of possession," he said. "We lost the game to one shot basically. It was a very nice penalty that we have to take on board. It was honestly not a penalty at all.

"We missed a little bit of the accuracy in our passing in the final third that is required to score more goals.

"We had plenty of dangerous situations but we always missed a little something to finish our chances.

While it was a disappointing evening for Wenger and his troops, the Gunners will go through top of their group as they are four points clear with just one game remaining.

Although it might not have been an enjoyable night for the fans watching the game, a video has been doing the rounds online to suggest they still managed to have fun.

When Arsenal fans began chanting "Tottenham are sh*t", the Koln fans joined in with the two sets of supporters chanting it back and forth. Take a look at the video below:

Ouch Koln, what have Spurs done to you!

Arsenal were the 2-0 victors over Tottenham just last weekend but while they lost in Germany this week, Spurs picked up an impressive 2-1 away victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Not to mention the fact that Spurs played in the Champions League while Arsenal's encounter was in the Europa League.

Arsenal now turn their attention back to the Premier League where they face a tough away day at a Burnley side that actually has the same amount of points as them currently.

