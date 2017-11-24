Football

What David Moyes did to stun West Ham's dressing room after their Watford defeat

So, David Moyes is back in the Premier League.

The Scottish manager had a bit of a sabbatical following his disastrous time with Sunderland, which finally saw the Black Cats relegated after flirting with the drop for many seasons.

Moyes has joined yet another potential sinking ship in West Ham, with the east London club already in the bottom three after a terrible start to the season.

Slaven Bilic was finally given his marching orders and now, the former Everton boss has been tasked with keeping the under-performing side in the top-flight.

It didn't start well on Sunday, with West Ham totally outplayed by Watford at Vicarage Road, losing 2-0 to Marco Silva's side.

After the game, Moyes was livid with his team and publicly criticised the entire unit in his post-match interview.

MOYES TARGETS ONE MAN IN THE DRESSING ROOM

However, it seems the Scot reserved his anger for one specific man after the final whistle and the way he grilled him left the rest of the players stunned.

According to the Mirror, striker Andy Carroll - who was shocking all game - was the subject of Moyes' fury.

Watford v West Ham United - Premier League

The British paper write: "Manager Moyes stunned witnesses by “hammering” star striker Carroll over his display in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Watford."

He criticised his entire performance in front of the whole squad, sending out a much-needed message that they all need to sort themselves out.

CARROLL THE SUBJECT OF HATE FROM FANS

The £15m signing from Liverpool is not exactly Mr. Popular right now with Hammers fans and was the subject of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" chants before he came off against the Hornets.

He was also quoted as saying that the fans should really stay until the end, following their 4-1 loss to Liverpool, which basically ignited their hatred.

Watford v West Ham United - Premier League

It seems that within just one game, the wheels are already coming off the Moyes bus and he has a mammoth task on his hands to fix it.

Dropping Carroll would be a start, with Diafra Sakho probably a better option than the Englishman right now while Javier Hernandez is out injured.

