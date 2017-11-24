Chelsea winger Eden Hazard joined from Lille for a reported £32m fee in 2012 - and immediately captured the hearts of the Blues supporters.

The 26-year-old Belgian has been running Premier League defences ragged over the last five years and is now regarded as one of the finest players in European football.

Having won 4-0 in Azerbaijan against Qarabag on Wednesday, Antonio Conte's Chelsea side face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening and Hazard has urged his side to adapt quickly in order to achieve a positive result.

"The time between the two games is very short," Hazard said. "We need to adapt and we didn't adapt well against Manchester City, so we need to do better on Saturday.

"I want to be feeling good. A lot of players didn't play, I played only 60 minutes and N'Golo (Kante) also came off so we can be fresh on Saturday, even if the game is close."

The former Lille wonderkid, who missed the start of the season with a broken angle, has scored six in his last seven outings.

"I am feeling good, 100 per cent," Hazard added. "After an injury sometimes you are feeling not 100 per cent, but I am ready to play every game and of course when you are winning games it helps.

"Confidence is high, everything is in our hands to win games. We just want to keep playing like this and win games."

Hazard's magical debut at Wigan

In August 2012, Hazard announced himself to the Premier League in the best way possible.

Chelsea visited Wigan Athletic on the first day of the season and secured a 2-0 win, largely thanks to their new Belgian winger.

Hazard's low centre of gravity helped him bag a brilliant assist within two minutes - and he was brought down for a penalty four minutes later, which Frank Lampard duly dispatched.

"Hazard was outstanding," said delighted Blues boss Roberto Di Matteo in his post-match interview.

"He showed all his qualities and it was a pleasure to watch him. He was a big threat and difficult to mark."

"He's got great technical ability," added Di Matteo. "He's got a burst of pace as well. He can play with his back to goal and he's got a lot that he can bring to our team."

