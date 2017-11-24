If there's one thing gathered from this week's boxing news, it's that Joseph Parker is not the biggest fan of Anthony Joshua.

The two heavyweight fighters have been locked in negotiations over a potential bout next year for a while, with Parker coming out and slamming the offer from Joshua's camp and Eddie Hearn.

Then, in the biggest twist of the saga so far, Parker's team took trash talking to a new level by hosting a spontaneous press conference where they showed a video of all the times Joshua has been knocked down in his career.

Boxing fans tore into the New Zealander and rightly so, with many pointing out that the WBO champion should be jumping at any opportunity to fight the biggest name in the division.

There was no way Joshua was not going to respond to such a petty call out and on Thursday evening, it arrived emphatically.

Safe to say, Parker has been well and truly put in his place and the British fighter did not have to result to pettiness.

JOSHUA ON PARKER'S 'PRESS CONFERENCE'

“Parker is investing his time in the wrong areas,” Joshua said. “Does he want publicity? Is it a PR stunt? It's not about worrying about how we fight.

“I fought Wladimir Klitschko too early but the opportunity came and we managed to come together with one of the all-time greats, we put on a show with no complaints.

“So what is so difficult about fighting this little kid who is doing press conferences? It's very unprofessional of them. The heavyweight championship is such a respected title to have but stuff like that takes away from the crème de la crème of the title.

“Boxing is not complicated when working with us. They need to put their egos aside and stop doing silly things like that press conference.”

Well said.

Hearn has already hit out at Parker's promoter David Higgins after the press conference, labelling him a "nutty bas***d".

The fight between the two is likely to go ahead, with Joshua set to be the huge favourite, particularly given how Parker struggled to overcome Hughie Fury.

Then, bigger tests in Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury could follow for AJ.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms