Following successful defenses of the Universal Championship so far, many WWE fans are wondering who could be Brock Lesnar's next opponent for the title when he's next scheduled to defend the championship at the Royal Rumble in 2018.

The Beast has already gone through many superstars of the Monday Night Raw main event scene, including the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns, in his title defenses. Many fans believe Finn Balor could be the next guy to get an opportunity.

However, according to reports, Balor won't be facing Lesnar at the Royal Rumble because Vince McMahon does not think The Demon King is over enough with the WWE Universe to warrant a spot in the main event.

This goes against what many members of the WWE Universe think of Balor, as they see him as a fan favourite and one of the most over superstars on the entire roster.

Via NoDQ, Sports Illustrated has recently released a report which helps to explain why Vince believes Balor isn't over with the WWE Universe. They said the reason why McMahon doesn't think Balor is over is because he thinks his character is bland when he is not portraying 'The Demon' character.

It's odd for Vince to think this because this clearly isn't the case. Balor is a great talker on the microphone and is a fantastic worker inside the ring, which is why he isn't bland at all. Fans absolutely love him because he is so talented in all areas of wrestling.

WWE did tease a potential meeting between Balor and Lesnar back in May when Paul Heyman praised The Demon King prior to the fatal 5-way number one contender match at Extreme Rules to determine who would face The Beast at Great Balls of Fire.

While Samoa Joe went on to win the match and face Lesnar, there was a strong positive reaction to this meeting between Balor and Heyman, and a lot of fans thought there would eventually be a meeting between Balor and Lesnar at a later date.

If reports are to be believe though, this isn't going to be the case. There's still plenty of time between now and the Royal Rumble, which means there's loads of time for Vince to change his mind about The Demon King and book him in a match against the Universal Champion.

