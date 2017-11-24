Just two days into the Ashes series and things have already started heating up.

The Ashes is being hosted by Australia this time around with the first Test being held at Brisbane's famous cricket ground, The Gabba.

Dawid Malan (56) and Moeen Ali (38) got the tourists off to great start to day two but a lower order collapse saw England bowled out for a relatively modest 302.

Steve Smith and his bowlers changed their approach after being frustrated by England's overnight pair and switched to short, aggressive style to get their wickets.

As well as Malan and Ali's useful contributions, Stuart Broad chipped in with 20 handy runs.

However, memories are not short in the world of sports, and after a few bouncers sent his way Broad seemed a little irked.

Broad famously suffered a broken nose in 2014 after a ball struck his face after it bounced off the edge off his bat. He fully recovered from the physical injuries he sustained but suffered from an almost immediate loss of form as a result.

After his injury, Broad went through a stretch which included four ducks in ten innings and has been targeted with the short ball ever since.

Fast forward to this year's Ashes series and it seems the Aussies haven't forgotten Broad's bouncer woes. Broad was greeted by plenty of them but one in particular drew a smile from ex-Australian wicket keeper Adam Gilchrist in the commentary box.

Clearly uncomfortable at the sight of Pat Cummins charging in, the England ace made certain he would not be on the receiving end of another painful blow by making an over-exaggerated duck to avoid the ball.

Proving that the rivalry has not died down in modern times, the Australian commentators covering the game seemed to make fun of Broad's cowering, exclaiming;



"I've never seen a 6"6 bloke look so small in a batting stance"

"Look at how low Broad is!"

Broad was able to dish the Aussies a taste of their own medicine later in the day as the hosts recovered from 76-4 to 165-4 by the close of play on day two, with the Test still finely poised.

