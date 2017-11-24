Chelsea must be seriously regretting not giving Mohamed Salah a chance at Stamford Bridge.

After signing the Egyptian for £11 million back in January 2014, he lasted just 13 months before being sent to Fiorentina on a loan deal. He wouldn’t return to west London with the winger joining Roma on loan for the following campaign before joining the Italian club permanently.

He impressed with 19 goals last season for the Romans before Liverpool took the chance to spend a club-record £37 million fee on him.

Chelsea fans were probably questioning why the Reds had spent such a large amount of money after his previous underwhelming spell in the Premier League.

Just a few months later, and £37 million already looks like an absolute bargain.

Fourteen goals in 19 matches in all competitions has seen the 25-year-old get off to the perfect start to his career on Merseyside.

And on Saturday, he will face his former club as Chelsea travel to Liverpool.

The west Londoners are picking up an unwanted reputation of allowing some brilliant players leave the club with Salah being joined on that list by the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku.

But why, at such a relatively young age, was Salah not given an opportunity at Chelsea?

Hazard explains why Salah wasn't given the chance

Well, Eden Hazard has attempted to explain the situation.

The Belgian admitted that he, along with Willian and Oscar were the reason behind Salah not playing many games at the club under Jose Mourinho.

“He is still my friend and we are still in contact. He’s a top, top, top player. He did not get his chance at Chelsea -- maybe because of the manager, because of the other players? I don’t know,” he admitted.

"He has quality but in that period I remember we had me, Willian, Oscar, so for him it was not easy. But he’s a top player, for sure, and we know as a team the quality he has. He is a fantastic striker and this season he has scored a lot of goals.

“In training. he would do everything. Even in the games when he was playing, sometimes he would score goals, so we knew the quality he had. I am just happy for him.

"When you are not playing at a club you need to go. You need a chance and he took his chance at Fiorentina, so he did everything that you have to do when you are not playing. If I was not playing, I’d want to go. That’s normal because of all the players want to play.

“I watched him when he played for Roma -- one of my friends from the national team, Radja Nainggolan, is also there -- and he did very well.”

All eyes will be on Salah and Hazard on Saturday evening as the two superstars go head-to-head in an attempt to win their team the match at the weekend.

Salah will certainly be hoping to prove Chelsea and Mourinho wrong by producing yet another match-winning performance for his new club.

