The state of Everton right now was unthinkable back in the summer.

After spending upwards of £143 million on new players, it looked as though the blue half of Merseyside was going to have a real crack at breaking into the top six.

Just a few months on and Ronald Koeman has lost his job and caretaker boss David Unsworth watched the Toffees succumb to a 5-1 home loss against Atalanta - the worst British showing at home in Europe for over 20 years.

Understandably, the club legend was bitterly upset with the abysmal display.

"I'd like to think every single player is hurting the way I am at the moment and if they are not then they shouldn't be here at this great club," said Unsworth.

"The minimum requirement is 100 per cent effort. Only those players will know themselves when they look themselves in the mirror at night."

The former left-back has now lost four and won just one of his six games in temporary charge, conceding 16 goals in the process.

It's no secret that the Toffees have been stalking Watford boss Marco Silva to be their next manager and they were reportedly prepared to pay around £20 million in compensation to get him.

With the Hornets not interested in Everton's offers though, it seemed as though Unsworth might still have a shot at taking the gig on full-time.

Until he tuned into talkSPORT, that is. According to Guardian journalist Andy Hunter, that's how a loyal servant like Unsworth found out he is no longer in the running for the hot seat.

Whether he has performed whilst in temporary charge or not, he surely deserves the courtesy of a conversation at the very least.

While Unsworth's commitment to the club cannot be questioned, he was certainly questioning the commitment of his players after their humbling on Thursday night.

"The players who have been asking me for opportunities to play in the first team were given that.

"I asked the players to make it difficult for me to leave them out of the team on Sunday and the majority have probably made it very easy for me.

"The manner we capitulated just isn't acceptable and the players know that."

