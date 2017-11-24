Anthony Joshua has claimed he regards Tyson Fury as his most challenging potential future opponent.

AJ has criticised Fury’s bout against Wladamir Klitschko in 2015 and is confident he can knock out Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder in a new interview with the world heavyweight champion.

The 28-year-old is set for a bumper 2018 with fights with out-of-form Fury, WBO champion Parker and WBC belt holder Wilder all potentially on the cards next year.

Tyson Fury remains without a boxing licence until a hearing over a positive drugs test is rearranged.

The Manchester born heavyweight is also out of shape and lacking in fitness, however, Joshua believes Fury’s unpredictable nature is his greatest asset In the ring.

“Fury. He's just awkward, tall and I think he's a bit of a nutjob to be honest with you," Joshua said, via Boxing Scene.

"I think he's just got a bit of a screw loose. Any man with a screw loose... they just have a little something that you can't put your finger on. So with Fury it would be tricky to figure him out," Joshua claimed.

"Fury would be a real breakdown job, a real gruesome type fight. Kind of like that Klitschko fight - I'll go to hellfire and back to get the win."

Fury’s last fight was against Klitschko in 2015, where he became unified world champion. Joshua, meanwhile, claims that his tactics were cowardly in that bout.

"Fury boxed twelve rounds and ran,” AJ added.

“I don't respect that. If I'm the King of Dubai in the olden days and a different empire comes to take my territory, you don't come and steal my treasure – that's what Fury's done I think.

“He stole the boxing from Klitschko in the sense that he just boxed and moved. If an up and coming king wants to take the king's treasure, you look him in the face and put the dagger in his chest. You don't stay from afar and slash, slash. You go to war and that is what me and Klitschko did.

“The new king is announced if you really dethrone the old king, you knock him out and took him out of the throne and now you sit on the throne. If you go to points you're only as good as the last champion. You have to knock out the old champion to show you're stronger and fiercer.

“If I went out there and went 12 rounds with Klitschko then we are just as good as each other. The judges made the decision on the fight, I went out there and knocked him out. I took the belts from him. I didn't leave it to judges.”

Well just in case there were actually any fans who already weren't excited enough about Joshua vs Fury, they should be now.

And you just know it won't be long before Fury fires back a response!

