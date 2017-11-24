Football

Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho reveals the secret behind Mohamed Salah's success - it's not his pace

Mohamed Salah has been without doubt the signing of the season.

The Egyptian first came to English football in January 2014 when he signed for Chelsea, but he struggled to break into the first team and was shipped off to Italy after only a year.

So when Liverpool decided to sign him from Roma for £37 million in the summer, he had his doubters.

But he has proven his critics wrong with a series of scintillating displays, and he has already become an instant hit for the side.

After 19 games for Liverpool, he has already scored 14times. Nine of those have come in the Premier League, where he is currently leading the scoring charts.

He has struck up a truly impressive partnership with his fellow attackers at Liverpool, where Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane combine to form one of the most lethal attacks in European football.

COUTINHO OPENS UP ABOUT HIS PARTNERSHIP WITH SALAH

Salah has had great praise from the footballing world since making the move back to English football, and Coutinho has been the next to hail the qualities of his teammate.

The Brazilian, who nearly left Liverpool for Barcelona in the summer, has revealed that the catalyst for his impressive partnership with Salah is the Egyptian's clever movement.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, when asked about what makes their partnership so successful, Coutinho answered: "It’s his movement.

"He’s a very quick player and he’s always trying to move so that he can get into empty space and that makes it easier for whoever has the ball, I always say that.

"I hope to be able to make the best of my chance to play with him and to be able to help the team.

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

"He’s a great player. Everyone – us and the fans – have been really impressed with the way he’s settled in here, the way he’s adapted to the team in a new country.

"Everything is fully deserved, he’s a great bloke, he always trains hard and he’s there when we need him - that is good for Liverpool."

IT'S A BIG WEEKEND FOR LIVERPOOL

Despite Liverpool's proficiency in attack, their defence has let them down for some time now.

Defensive issues have limited their success in recent years, and this campaign they currently find themselves in 5th, 12 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Having blown a three goal lead at half time over Sevilla in midweek, they will be looking to make amends on Saturday evening against Chelsea in what could be a season defining game.

