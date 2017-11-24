WWE

Why John Cena had a lackluster performance at WWE Survivor Series

Survivor Series may not have been to everyone's taste, but it's hard to argue against the star power that was on show in the pay-per-view's Team Raw vs Team SmackDown traditional interbrand elimination match main event.

Team Raw of Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, and Triple H managed to defeat Team SmackDown of Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena, with The Game and The Monster Among Men being the only survivors.

Cena and The Game were added late into this match in order to add star power to what was looking like a poor main event, as WWE originally had different plans for The Leader of Cenation at Survivor Series.

Prior to AJ Styles winning the WWE title, Cena was going to be the special guest referee between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. When The Modern Day Maharaja lost the WWE title, however, those plans changed.

This helps to explain why Cena was so lackluster in the main event of Survivor Series despite being a superstar of his calibre and status. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter explains further why this was the case.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match's purpose was to push other storylines that didn't involve Cena, such as the conflict in the Raw brand's team between Angle, Triple H, and Strowman, as well as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interfering to attack Shane.

The purpose of the match was to also get The Monster Among Men over more, which they did by having him eliminate Nakamura, Roode, and Orton with his Running Powerslam. The Game eliminated Shane, pushing the idea of further conflict between the McMahon family, while Cena was eliminated by Angle before Triple H turned on the Raw general manager.

p1bvmu3dth1nec8du2ph1k8nhbe9.jpg

While it may not look like WWE has used Cena's Survivor Series appearance to its full potential, they might be able to take something away from it and develop it into a match. 

The Olympic Hero recently reacted to a photo of himself and Cena at Survivor Series which was posted by WWE by teasing a future match between himself and the 16-time World Champion.

If WWE wants to go down this path so that Cena's Survivor Series appearance wasn't for nothing, they could. Otherwise, it just looks like they wasted the spot in the match which could have been used to elevate a rising superstar in the company.

p1bvmu3rhg1q3o28t3g31qal1rklb.jpg

