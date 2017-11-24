Football

PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain reply after Eric Cantona calls them a 'small club'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite being a French football legend, it seems Eric Cantona is more than happy to take shots at the biggest club in the country - Paris Saint-Germain.

Recently, Cantona hit out at Neymar and his decision to join the club by questioning the standard of Ligue 1.

"When you are 25-years-old and play for Brazil and Barcelona you wonder a little why he has come to France, to play against Guingamp or Amiens," Cantona said.

"The Champions League? It's a maximum of 10 matches in the season. I do not understand why he came to play in France. It's not my vision of passion and football.

“I never really watched the L1. I'm going to watch what? Play PSG against Guingamp? It does not interest me."

But Cantona didn’t stop there.

Whilst appearing on FullTimeDevils - A YouTube channel dedicated to Manchester United - ‘King Eric’ was asked to name a player that United should sign and wear his old number seven shirt.

He opted for Javier Pastore - a player that is struggling to play regular first-team football at Parc des Princes.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-ANGERS-PSG

Cantona on Pastore

And in doing so, Cantona took yet another giant swipe at PSG.

"I love Pastore, he plays for Paris but he doesn’t play in the team," Cantona said.

"They have two great players – Pastore and [Hatem] Ben Arfa and neither of them play. Pastore is very special, Pastore surprises you every time, he gives the ball to someone no-one has seen before.

"And he surprises all of the fans, I think he’s a great player. He plays for Argentina, which is a great player, but he doesn’t play for Paris, which is a small club!"

“A small club?”

Wow.

Having won Ligue 1 on six occasions, we’re not sure we agree with them being “small.”

PSG hit back at Cantona

And PSG themselves certainly don’t agree.

That’s because they tweeted a reply to Cantona by using one of his famous quotes. They wrote: “When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think (fish emoji) will be thrown into the sea.”

Cantona, of course, once used that quote in his infamous press conference after an appeal hearing following his assault on a Crystal Palace fan.

It was a comment directed at the journalists who were waiting for him to be heavily punished following his "Kung-Fu Kick Incident" back in 1995.

The Frenchman was later banned for nine months and made to serve 120 hours of community service.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
Eric Cantona
Premier League
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Trending Stories

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

Philippe Coutinho reveals one thing that makes Mohamed Salah so good - it's not his pace

Philippe Coutinho reveals one thing that makes Mohamed Salah so good - it's not his pace

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again