Despite being a French football legend, it seems Eric Cantona is more than happy to take shots at the biggest club in the country - Paris Saint-Germain.

Recently, Cantona hit out at Neymar and his decision to join the club by questioning the standard of Ligue 1.

"When you are 25-years-old and play for Brazil and Barcelona you wonder a little why he has come to France, to play against Guingamp or Amiens," Cantona said.

"The Champions League? It's a maximum of 10 matches in the season. I do not understand why he came to play in France. It's not my vision of passion and football.

“I never really watched the L1. I'm going to watch what? Play PSG against Guingamp? It does not interest me."

But Cantona didn’t stop there.

Whilst appearing on FullTimeDevils - A YouTube channel dedicated to Manchester United - ‘King Eric’ was asked to name a player that United should sign and wear his old number seven shirt.

He opted for Javier Pastore - a player that is struggling to play regular first-team football at Parc des Princes.

Cantona on Pastore

And in doing so, Cantona took yet another giant swipe at PSG.

"I love Pastore, he plays for Paris but he doesn’t play in the team," Cantona said.

"They have two great players – Pastore and [Hatem] Ben Arfa and neither of them play. Pastore is very special, Pastore surprises you every time, he gives the ball to someone no-one has seen before.

"And he surprises all of the fans, I think he’s a great player. He plays for Argentina, which is a great player, but he doesn’t play for Paris, which is a small club!"

“A small club?”

Wow.

Having won Ligue 1 on six occasions, we’re not sure we agree with them being “small.”

PSG hit back at Cantona

And PSG themselves certainly don’t agree.

That’s because they tweeted a reply to Cantona by using one of his famous quotes. They wrote: “When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think (fish emoji) will be thrown into the sea.”

Cantona, of course, once used that quote in his infamous press conference after an appeal hearing following his assault on a Crystal Palace fan.

It was a comment directed at the journalists who were waiting for him to be heavily punished following his "Kung-Fu Kick Incident" back in 1995.

The Frenchman was later banned for nine months and made to serve 120 hours of community service.

