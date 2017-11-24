Cricket

.

Nathan Lyon explains controversial pre-Ashes criticism of England

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Experienced Australia bowler Nathan Lyon has defended the controversial comments he made before the first Ashes Test.

Lyon caused quite the stir earlier this week by claiming he was hoping to end the international careers of many of Australia's opponents and targeted retired wicket keeper Matt Prior for criticism regarding the last time England toured.

The off-spinner has now attempted to justify claiming England were frightened of Mitchell Johnson four years ago and how Prior left halfway through the last tour because he was scared of fast-bowling by claiming he was simply trying take the heat away from the under-pressure younger Australian players before the first Test got underway.

On Friday, Lyon picked up two wickets as Australia bowled the tourists out for 302 and finished day two on 165-4 in response.

And at the close of play, Lyon was asked to explain his remarks from earlier in the week.

“I took a lot of pressure off Tim Paine and Cameron Bancroft and I thought you guys were a bit smarter than that,” the 30-year-old said, per The Telegraph

“I am not going to stand back from what I said because I am confident enough in my own bowling and I am very excited by where it is going.”

“I know my role in the Australia cricket team. I know I am a leader. I know I am one of the most experienced guys in the changing room. If I can go out there and share my experience with the younger guys then hopefully we can put Australian cricket in a good place.” 

Australia v England - First Test: Day 2

Although the majority of Lyon’s comments were taken with a pinch of salt by England, he is confident the Australian bowling department can swing the Test in their favour.

He added: “I am very proud of our bowling group to take the first ten wickets. We know have a massive role ahead of us in the second innings.”

But he knows England still pose a real threat, and he would be the last person to underestimate them.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket
Matt Prior

Trending Stories

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

PSG tweet the perfect reply after Eric Cantona calls them a 'small club'

PSG tweet the perfect reply after Eric Cantona calls them a 'small club'

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again