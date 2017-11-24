Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday evening in what is a huge game for both sides.

The home side enter the game having blown a three goal lead over Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and will be looking to make amends.

Chelsea on the other hand have overcome a brief barren spell, and have won their last four in the Premier League.

But, both teams still find themselves way behind Manchester City.

The visitors are in third, nine points behind the lead, whereas Liverpool find themselves a further three points back in 5th.

Although it is still fairly early in the season, given Manchester City's incredible start, it could be argued that Saturday's match-up is a must win game for both sides as they look to keep their title credentials alive.

GUS POYET'S COMBINED CHELSEA AND LIVERPOOL XI

Ahead of Saturday evening's game, former Chelsea man Gus Poyet has picked his combined XI.

The Uruguayan has made a few surprise inclusions, and Liverpool fans will definitely not agree with some of his choices.

Although the former Chelsea midfielder favoured his former side heavily, the three Liverpool players he did choose are not the three you would expect.

Poyet did select Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's main man at the moment, but he neglected both Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho from his team.

Instead, Poyet picked Joel Matip, who is probably Liverpool's best defender but that does not say much, and also Emre Can.

Even Can has come under heavy criticism from Liverpool fans, and many would think he isn't even the best midfielder at Liverpool.

POYET'S FULL XI

GK: Thibaut Courtois

LB: Marcos Alonso

CB: Joel Matip

CB: Gary Cahill

RB: Cesar Azpilicueta

CM: N'Golo Kante

CM: Emre Can

CM: Cesc Fabregas

RW: Mohamed Salah

LW: Eden Hazard

ST: Alvaro Morata

Some very odd choices from Poyet. It's safe to say Liverpool fans will not be happy with him.

