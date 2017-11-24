WWE's next Big Four pay-per-view comes in January 2018 in the form of the Royal Rumble, and while a lot of recent reports have talked about the Universal Championship match on the show, not much has been said about the Royal Rumble itself.

Brock Lesnar is expected to defend the Universal title on the show, with many fans expecting it to be against Finn Balor. If reports are to be believed though, Vince McMahon doesn't want The Demon King in the match.

Nevertheless, no matter who faces Lesnar, The Beast is expected to retain his title as he's on a collision course to meet Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. With this in mind, it's smart to think that The Big Dog would be winning the Royal Rumble in 2018.

This would be the easiest way for WWE to make their desired match of Lesnar vs Reigns for the Universal Championship happen. However, according to Cageside Seats, this isn't the way which the company is going to book this match.

Cageside Seats has said WWE will not get The Big Dog in a Universal title match at WrestleMania 34 next year by having him win the Royal Rumble in January.

Instead, a currently unnamed SmackDown superstar is going to be winning the Rumble to go on to challenge for the WWE Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals.

So if a SmackDown superstar is winning the Royal Rumble, there's really only a few ways which WWE could book the WWE title picture at WrestleMania. If AJ Styles is still the champion at the time, then we could see Shinsuke Nakamura win the Rumble.

However, if someone else is WWE Champion, it opens up new possibilities for Rumble winners. For example, if John Cena is able to get his 17th world title, the company could go with Jinder Mahal as their Rumble winner, as they have been teasing a match between these two for a while.

If Kevin Owens manages to become WWE Champion, Shane McMahon could place himself into the Rumble to try and dethrone The Prizefighter and continue their feud. Both of these last two scenarios could be flipped, with the Owens or Cena winning the Rumble instead.

There are quite a few SmackDown superstars which WWE could book to win the Royal Rumble in 2018, but whoever it is, WWE fans will just be glad that it isn't going to be Roman Reigns.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms