Cameron Bancroft lucky to escape injury after being struck by Dawid Malan shot

It's all action at Brisbane's famous cricket ground, The Gabba, as it plays host to the first Test of the 2017-18 Ashes series.

Australia's switch in strategies overnight seemed to have paid off as they stifled a strong English start to bowl out the tourists for a modest 302 and they reached stumps on 165-4 in response on day two. 

Dawid Malan, who got off to a strong start and survived a video review on the opening day, started to struggle as the the hosts seemed to up the pace of their bowling and confused all of the English batters with a healthy heaping of short balls. 

One talking point of the day which could have ended very badly involved Australia's Cameron Bancroft.

The Ashes debutant was very lucky to escape unharmed after being hit in the head by a Malan hook shot while fielding the short leg position.

As you can in the video below, Malan had timed his hook nicely but could only slap the ball straight towards Bancroft's face.

Fortunately for Australia, the grill on Bancroft's helmet took the brunt of it and he quickly shrugged it off on to continue playing seemingly without any ill-effects.

The Australian commentators were quick to praise Bancroft remarking: "Look at Bancroft, has not flinched! His first thoughts are 'get your hand somewhere near it.''"

Bancroft, now 25, first burst onto the scene at the ICC under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he scored an impressive 196 runs.

His skill as a batsman is what led to him being named as the replacement for Matt Renshaw back in November and is the first opening batsman for Australia to debut at the Ashes since 1993.

Australia v England - First Test: Day 2

However, Bancroft had a disappointing first experience at the crease as he was caught behind by Jonny Bairstow from a Stuart Broad delivery after contributing just five runs from 19 balls.

Nevertheless, with a score of 165-4 at stumps, the hosts are still in a position to win the crucial first Test.

Topics:
Jonny Bairstow
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket

