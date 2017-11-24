Jurgen Klopp's attack-minded Liverpool were beating Sevilla 3-0 at half-time in the Champions League earlier this week.

The Reds somehow managed to end up drawing 3-3 and much of the blame was laid at the feet of Spanish full-back Alberto Moreno.

Moreno, 25, came through the Seville academy and previously struggled when the two sides met in the Europa League final in 2016.

He fell out of favour with Klopp after that match and started just two Premier League games in the 2016/17 campaign.

However, Moreno had greatly impressed his eccentric German coach - as well as the Liverpool fans - with a string of excellent performances in the early stages of the 2017/18 season.

Reminding Liverpool fans why they turned on him, Moreno was dismal against Sevilla and was hauled off after 66 minutes.

Retired Manchester United captain Roy Keane slammed the Liverpool wing-back for his display in the dramatic 3-3 draw midweek.

“What he's doing for the penalty, you wouldn't see a child doing it. It's pure madness for an international player to do that,” Keane said on ITV.

"You look at the free-kick he gave away, that's nothing to do with the manager. This has nothing to do with team shape or mentality.

“I know it's a team game, but sometimes you have to point the finger and say ‘you're killing us, you're costing us’.”

Klopp reveals what he said to Moreno after the game

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's game against Chelsea, Klopp revealed what he told Moreno after the full-time whistle.

"I had a talk with Alberto," Klopp told reporters. "I'm really happy about his shape, I'm really happy with his performances. He's not the player to blame - I am 100% responsible. I told him I still trust him 100%."

"Yes the penalty was Alberto [Moreno's fault] and the free-kick was Alberto but it was not one player. Why didn’t we play the back pass [for the second goal]? Why did we have the ball between two of our players for the last goal?"

Liverpool fans react

Reds supporters on social media were far from impressed by Klopp's defence of the 25-year-old.

He continually defends players from criticism but Liverpool fans are beginning to get sick of him accepting mediocrity at the club.

