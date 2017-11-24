Football

Alberto Moreno.

Liverpool fans react after Jurgen Klopp reveals what he said to Moreno after 3-3 draw

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jurgen Klopp's attack-minded Liverpool were beating Sevilla 3-0 at half-time in the Champions League earlier this week.

The Reds somehow managed to end up drawing 3-3 and much of the blame was laid at the feet of Spanish full-back Alberto Moreno.

Moreno, 25, came through the Seville academy and previously struggled when the two sides met in the Europa League final in 2016.

He fell out of favour with Klopp after that match and started just two Premier League games in the 2016/17 campaign.

However, Moreno had greatly impressed his eccentric German coach - as well as the Liverpool fans - with a string of excellent performances in the early stages of the 2017/18 season.

Reminding Liverpool fans why they turned on him, Moreno was dismal against Sevilla and was hauled off after 66 minutes.

Retired Manchester United captain Roy Keane slammed the Liverpool wing-back for his display in the dramatic 3-3 draw midweek.

“What he's doing for the penalty, you wouldn't see a child doing it. It's pure madness for an international player to do that,” Keane said on ITV.

Liverpool FC v 1899 Hoffenheim - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round: Second Leg

"You look at the free-kick he gave away, that's nothing to do with the manager. This has nothing to do with team shape or mentality.

“I know it's a team game, but sometimes you have to point the finger and say ‘you're killing us, you're costing us’.”

Klopp reveals what he said to Moreno after the game

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's game against Chelsea, Klopp revealed what he told Moreno after the full-time whistle.

Sevilla FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League

"I had a talk with Alberto," Klopp told reporters. "I'm really happy about his shape, I'm really happy with his performances. He's not the player to blame - I am 100% responsible. I told him I still trust him 100%."

"Yes the penalty was Alberto [Moreno's fault] and the free-kick was Alberto but it was not one player. Why didn’t we play the back pass [for the second goal]? Why did we have the ball between two of our players for the last goal?"

Liverpool fans react

Reds supporters on social media were far from impressed by Klopp's defence of the 25-year-old.

He continually defends players from criticism but Liverpool fans are beginning to get sick of him accepting mediocrity at the club. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alberto Moreno
Premier League
Football
Emotional-Angry

Trending Stories

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

Tom Brady may no longer be the most popular player in the NFL

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

WWE legend wants to return to WWE in a full-time role

PSG tweet the perfect reply after Eric Cantona calls them a 'small club'

PSG tweet the perfect reply after Eric Cantona calls them a 'small club'

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

Jamie Carragher: One player in the PL is better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

What Marcus Rashford has installed in his mansion that will aid his performances [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again