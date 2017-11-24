During WWE's European Tour at the start of the month, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were sent home after their appearance on SmackDown Live, which initially shocked fans, but they understood why the decision had been made once they found out the reason why.

The two superstars were part of a segment with Shane McMahon and The New Day, with The Underdog from the Underground having a match with New Day's Kofi Kingston. Owens and Zayn then didn't follow the script, as they were supposed to “feed” for New Day in order to make them look strong for their match against The Shield at Survivor Series. Instead, they just left the ring.

The two were then sent home for this incident and they receive backstage heat as reports stated some didn't like the fact they were going into business for themselves. Many then thought Vince could possibly suspend the two superstars for their actions, but they returned to SmackDown the following week.

The Prizefighter and The Underdog from the Underground have since gone on to play a part in Team SmackDown's downfall at Survivor Series last weekend, as they attacked Shane McMahon at ringside and temporarily removed him from the match.

Due to being involved in such a big spot in the main event of a pay-per-view, you would think that would mean the two no longer have heat with people backstage. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, that isn't the case for at least one of them.

Meltzer has stated that while Owens no longer has any backstage heat, the same can't be applied to Zayn. Although he was unable to elaborate the reasons why this is the case, Heel By Nature has said Zayn's attitude backstage could be the problem.

Heel By Nature further stated in his video that The Underdog from the Underground is one of those characters that sometimes is hard to read and can be a bit disrespectful, as well as vocal when he doesn't like something.

With SmackDown still scheduled to have one more pay-per-view before the end of the year in the form of Clash of Champions, it will be interesting to see in what capacity Owens and Zayn are used at the event following the events at the start of November.

