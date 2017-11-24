Football

Jamie Carragher names the player in the Premier League better at crossing than Kevin de Bruyne

This season, Kevin de Bruyne has proven he can do pretty much anything.

The Belgian has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season as Manchester City look on course for glory as they sit eight points clear.

De Bruyne’s three goals and six assists is a big reason why Pep Guardiola’s side have been so dominant so far this campaign.

While the midfielder may be the best player in the league, there’s a player that is better than him when it comes to crossing ability.

That’s according to Jamie Carragher, who believes that Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier might be better than him at delivering a ball into the box.

Trippier better than De Bruyne at crossing?

“City beat Leicester’s tight, boxed-in defence with some unbelievable football for their first goal on Saturday. It was just genius,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"But that’s not the type of goal you’ll score every week, so you need someone who can hit them. Players like that are few and far between, but De Bruyne can do that for City.

Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League

“He’s also so difficult to stop in terms of his assists because he can move in and out of different positions with his current role.

"He’s playing just to the right of a midfield three where he can slip players in but by moving five or 10 yards to the right he’s in a crossing position and there’s no better crosser of a ball in the Premier League, perhaps with the exception of Kieran Trippier at Tottenham."

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-CHELSEA

While De Bruyne doesn’t always find himself in a crossing position considering he’s a central midfielder, Trippier is often getting to the byline and delivering crosses.

He’s notched four assists this season, meaning the north London club are hardly missing Kyle Walker much after his move to Manchester City due to Trippier’s performances this campaign.

Maybe he could teach De Bruyne a thing or two about whipping in a cross into the box - something that would make the City star an even better player!

