Former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were reacquainted on Wednesday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season.

After losing on all four occasions to KD last year, Westbrook finally got one over his old running mate as he put on a terrific display to lead his team to a 108-91 win.

The reigning MVP posted 34 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a dominant performance by the Thunder.

But once again the main talking point from the encounter centred around the All-Star duo as they had another altercation on the court.

The signs of their fractured relationship were evident in the previous campaign as they jawed at one another during a timeout.

On this occasion, things got even more heated as they went forehead to forehead and chirped at each other for much of the game.

Despite their clashes, both players continue to downplay the 'feud' when speaking publicly with Durant, in particular, believing the whole thing is being overblown by the media and fans.

"It's not about me and Russ," he told ESPN after the game. "It's about the Thunder and the Warriors. Myself and Russ are competing out there. That's part of the game. It's basketball. It's not about us. We're just playing the game, and trash talking is part of it. That's all it is."

In his third game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, the small forward was once again greeted with boos before the game and every time he touched the ball.

In his post-game interview, Westbrook told ESPN's Cassidy Hubarth what his mindset was going up against his old friend.

"I'm going to go out and compete every night," Westbrook said. "I'm coming at your neck every single night and I'm just letting him know that."

The small forward's mother weighed in on the reception the All-Star received and doesn't understand the hype it causes.

"It's OKC," Wanda Durant said, per ESPN. "It's the same atmosphere that they've always had, so we wouldn't expect anything different. I just think it's too hyped. It's just basketball. Not even as a fan and being here and watching both of them, I really don't get it. But it is what it is."

The Finals MVP will have to experience the hostile atmosphere at least one more time this campaign but it won't be until April.

The two teams don't meet again until February in what is quickly becoming the must-see regular season encounter.