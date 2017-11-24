Year after year, Liverpool's defence prevents the side from challenging for major honours.

Last season, Liverpool had numerous problems both in goal and in the back four, but luckily for them their attack was enough to carry them to a 4th place finish.

It seemed apparent that Jurgen Klopp needed to improve his defence to take his side to the next level, but he did not manage to do so.

In fairness, Klopp did try to secure the signing of Virgil van Dijk, but was forced to abandon these plans after making an illegal approach.

But, after failing to sign the Dutchman, Liverpool's manager did not try to sign an alternative.

What a poor decision that was.

Liverpool's defence has been atrocious again this year. They have already conceded a eye opening 17 goals in the league after just 12 games, giving them the joint 13th worst defence in England's top flight.

And Liverpool's defensive frailties were exposed once again on Tuesday night, when they completely capitulated in the second half against Sevilla, conceding three second half goals to draw 3-3.

PAUL INCE HAS NOTICED SOMETHING VERY WORRYING

And Paul Ince, a former captain at Liverpool, has noticed something very worrying about Liverpool's defence.

Ince believes it is not a lack of quality that is letting them down; it is simply a lack of mental toughness that is constantly proving to be their undoing.

The former England midfielder believes that this was why they blew a three goal lead against Sevilla on Tuesday night, as they simply do not know how to react when they concede a goal.

Ince said: "When Liverpool concede a goal, they literally do not know how to react – and that needs sorting.

"They got nervous against Sevilla in midweek, and the things they were doing in the first half seemed to be just totally gone."

INCE BELIEVES LIVERPOOL NEED LEADERS

And the 50-year-old expressed his belief that these errors could easily be rectified with good leadership; something he believes Liverpool are lacking.

Ince stated: "In those moments where you concede a goal, or you go behind, that’s when you need to turn to leaders. But there is no leadership in that Liverpool team, and it showed on Tuesday night.

"The final goal was the most frustrating for me. What was Ragnar Klavan doing? He should have been heading that ball with everything he has.

"When we’re talking about leaders, that was a prime example. This is where leadership comes into play. It’s not all about talking or giving out orders, sometimes it’s about owning a situation like this and thinking ‘I don’t care how – I’m not conceding a goal in the dying minutes of the game’.

"This is why Liverpool concede a lot of goals. Individually, a lot of the players just don’t have the right mindset, particularly the defenders."

INCE CRITICISES TWO PLAYERS

And the former Liverpool midfielder blamed his former side's collapse on Tuesday night on two players in particular.

He continued: "Liverpool’s lack of courage, and Klavan’s lack of will to put his head in where it hurts, alongside some of Moreno’s stupid decisions, are what cost them on Tuesday – and could cost them again this weekend."

