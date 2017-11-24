Renowned gentleman Tyson Fury has spoken out against Mixed Martial Arts, revealing he considers the sport to be barbaric.

Fury is currently back in training with the hope of returning to the boxing ring in 2018 but has already ruled out making a switch to the octagon and UFC because he believes MMA to be a sport without honour.

In an interview on Dave Allen's The White Rhino fightcast, the Gyspy King said: “No disrespect to any other sport, but I believe fighting is an honourable game, when two men get in the ring and box it isn’t just for money or to say I’m better than you, we fight for honour and we fight for respect, and it’s a gentleman’s game.

“So when you’re MMA - you’re on the floor getting elbows in the face and you’re ripping each others noses off and all that, I don’t think that’s an honourable thing - I don’t think it’s a gentleman’s sport.

“I think it’s barbaric and I think all men should stand up and fight - no grabbing - fair fighting like Queensbury Rules.”

Fury's latest comments suggest he might not be making any more challenges to MMA fighters like he did in 2015 when he said he'd like to fight UFC heavyweight champion at the time Cain Velasquez.

"I'm the heavyweight champion on the world in boxing and I'd like to unify and switch," Fury said back then, "I'd like to fight the UFC heavyweight champion. I've been calling Cain Velasquez out for two years and then he got beaten, so it showed you what I said was about right.

"I just want to fight the best, the best stand-up fighter in the world. Whoever is the best stand-up fighter in the world, I want to fight him because I believe I'm that man.

"I don't care if he wants to kick, whatever he wants to do. We can have an all-in fight because I believe I'm the best combat fighter on the planet."

MMA wasn't the only thing Fury touched on during his time on the podcast - he also entertained the idea of entering the honourable world of WWE.

“I have not been asked but I would consider it," he told the podcast regarding potentially appearing in professional wrestling, “But aren’t I too fat to be on the WWE?"

"WWE if you’re listening to The White Rhino Podcast, call me.”

